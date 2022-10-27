SHERIDAN — It’s that time of year. Three county teams’ dreams of hoisting the trophy in Laramie are alive. The margin for error is razor thin, but each is only two wins away from transporting a team and fan bases to War Memorial Stadium. By the same token, one loss and they’re out.

All three county high school football teams are at home at different times Friday in what can only be described as a footballpalooza. Big Horn hosts Mountain View at 1 p.m. Tongue River plays Cokeville at 4 p.m, and Sheridan welcomes Laramie at 6 p.m. Buckle your seatbelts, just don’t forget your $5 at the gate.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you