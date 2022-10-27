SHERIDAN — It’s that time of year. Three county teams’ dreams of hoisting the trophy in Laramie are alive. The margin for error is razor thin, but each is only two wins away from transporting a team and fan bases to War Memorial Stadium. By the same token, one loss and they’re out.
All three county high school football teams are at home at different times Friday in what can only be described as a footballpalooza. Big Horn hosts Mountain View at 1 p.m. Tongue River plays Cokeville at 4 p.m, and Sheridan welcomes Laramie at 6 p.m. Buckle your seatbelts, just don’t forget your $5 at the gate.
No. 1 seed Big Horn plays No. 4 seed Mountain View
The Rams will battle Mountain View for the first time since the 2014 state championship game, a game that was won by the Buffalos 28-19. The Rams beat Mountain View at the state title the year prior. Big Horn’s (7-1) only loss of the season came against Lovell in week one. Their winning streak must be extended to 10 games to lift the hardware.
Mountain View (5-3) may be the lowest seed in the bracket, but head coach Kirk McLaughlin expressed there isn’t a bad team to be found in the mix and Brent Walk’s team is no exception.
“We're playing the fourth seed. But don't let that number convince you that they're not a good team,” McLaughlin said. "They're a good team, that coach down there has built one hell of a program. You’ve got to respect what he's done in the past. He’s won championships. They're all capable. They have talent; they've got the ability to upset somebody. If they continue to play like they've been playing, they'll be in it to win it as well.”
When McLaughlin saw Mountain View’s game film, he saw a team that can find the end zone against good defenses.
“They’ve got a good rushing attack. They got a kid No.13 (Jayce Schultz), who's averaging 100 yards a game, he runs the ball very hard. He's got a big offensive line that’s disciplined and has good footwork. They got a young quarterback (Isac Linford), but he is an athlete. He's just a sophomore. He's not very big, but he's an athlete. And he's got athletes around him that can make big plays.”
No. 2 Tongue River (7-1) hosts No. 3 Cokeville (6-2)
The Eagles last faced the Panthers in the 2016 quarterfinals where Tongue River won 27-12 in John Scott’s last home game at the helm. Head coach Steve Hanson took over the next season; it will be his first time taking on Cokeville.
Cokeville is a storied program that was coached by the all-time winningest football coach in Wyoming history. Todd Dayton accrued nearly 350 wins and won 20 state championships from 1980-2021. The Panthers are now led by Martin Linford, who is running a team styled similarly to Dayton’s.
“The first word that comes to mind with Cokeville is discipline,” Hanson said. “They run an old-school scheme. Man, they run it well. They’re disciplined undersized guys, a lot of times they'll have 140, 150-pounders on the line. They get off the ball hard and know their scheme. I think they all started playing together in middle school or peewee. They know what they’re doing.”
The Panther offense runs formations that have two tight ends and three running backs. The Eagles must slow the running game to move on to the semifinal round.
No. 1 Sheridan faces No. 8 Laramie
The Broncs earned the No. 1 seed with an undefeated season and have the benefit of playing a struggling Laramie team. Sheridan last played the Plainsmen (2-7) at Homer Scott Field in September’s 55-6 blowout victory.
The last time Laramie edged Sheridan was back in 2005, the Broncs only had a pair of wins that season. If Sheridan is destined to head back to Laramie, they’ll have to beat their high school first. The Broncs hope it’s as easy as the first time. Sheridan (9-0) is only three wins away from winning back-to-back state titles.
