DAYTON — There are no shortages of distraction this week. It could be a point of concern, if they aren’t careful.
The Tongue River High School football team (3-0) plays its homecoming game this Friday at 6 p.m. against Newcastle (1-2).
The homecoming traditions at Tongue River include a powder puff football game and “macho” volleyball between the boys. The football team will attend the Big Horn volleyball rivalry at home Thursday. There is also a “burning of the TR” that night. The team will also participate in the homecoming parade Friday. Then there is a bonfire after the homecoming game.
“Homecoming is always tough as far as focus, but this group’s handling it just fine,” Hanson said. “I’m hoping they continue to stay focused; there is a lot of distraction and hoopla. It’s a long week with late nights with all the stuff going on. I’m just hoping we can come out Friday night with a focus and intensity and not be sluggish.”
Hanson said homecoming isn’t only a tough task during the week, but also the week after.
“Next week is tough to rebound from homecoming. There’s usually a little bit of a hangover after homecoming in my experience. It’s a test of discipline and mental toughness,” Hanson said.
Once the homecoming activities are nearly over, there will be a Newcastle team that will hope to spoil the party Friday night.
Hanson said the Newcastle presents unique obstacles offensively that the Eagle defense will have to adapt to, along with misdirection. The Dogies are known for having a solid downhill running game, and they take advantage of the play-action pass.
“With the wrinkles they have, that’s going to challenge up front to play physical, tackle well and make the proper reads,” Hanson said.
Newcastle is coming off a 42-15 loss to Burns. Hanson said the Dogies will come into the Eagle’s homecoming game with a chip on their shoulder. Tongue River lost to Newcastle last season, 20-17.
Hanson believes his team is better off this season than this time last season, when the Eagles had a 5-4 record.
“We’re absolutely a better team this season,” Hanson said. “It’s not to say that it had anything to do with last year’s players. I’m super proud of last year’s players, and they were great guys. And they were great team guys. We’ve just developed our younger guys more effectively. As far as our starting 11, each individual position might not be as dominant as it was last year, but we are collectively better than we were last year.”
Sheridan plays Thunder Basin
The Sheridan High School football team faces a rival in Thunder Basin this Friday at 7 p.m. The Broncs beat the Bolts last season by one possession, 28-20. Thunder Basin (2-2) has averaged 37 points per game this season. Sheridan (4-0) is averaging more than 39 points a game. Friday night’s clash may prove to be a high scoring affair.
“Anytime you have a team that’s averaging 37 points, you have to be ready,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “We’re not going to shut them out. We got to get our defense ready to hold them to as few points as we can, and then we have to get our offense to score some points as well. It’s going to be a tough ballgame.
“They (Thunder Basin) have some offensive firepower, they can score from anywhere on the field. And what we’ve got to do is try to limit those big plays and make them drive the field, he said.”
The last time Thunder Basin defeated the Broncs was in 2019. The Bolts won the game by a TD and it was the only blemish in their state championship season. Sheridan went on to defeat Thunder Basin in the state title game.
“Thunder Basin is a good football program,” Mowry said. “Ever since I’ve been a head coach here, they’ve had a tremendous football team. They have a great team every year, and they’re competitive, and they beat us and we beat them. We battle every time we get together. We’ve had some critical matchups and I don’t expect this to be any different.”
Big Horn going in blind against Torrington
If Big Horn is worried about anything going into its Friday night home against Torrington, it’s the unknown.
Torrington (1-3) has been without their quarterback, who also plays linebacker. The Rams (2-1) won’t know if they’re facing him until Friday evening.
“He is a dynamic football player and would completely change how that team plays,” head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “He’s not only a great quarterback, but one of their better linebackers as well.”
The Trailblazers also have had an injured running back. McLaughlin isn’t sure if he’ll be in pads this Friday either.
“He’s another (dang) good player as well,” McLaughlin said. “We’re not sure if either player will be back or not, but we are preparing as if they will be.”