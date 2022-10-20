SHERIDAN — The opportunity to make school history is on the table.
The Sheridan cross-country program has never had the boys and girls teams both finish state on the podium. The Broncs were just short of having both teams in the top three last season. The boys team came in third place, while the Lady Broncs finished in fourth place.
There are 14 teams vying for the top three spots. Nothing will be given, it will have to be earned.
The state championships for 2A through 4A start Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Ethete at Wyoming Indian High School.
Sheridan senior Austin Akers also has lofty goals for himself. Akers finished in third place last season. The pair that finished ahead of him have since graduated. The biggest contender for Akers is Bridger Brokaw from Cheyenne Central. Brokaw finished the 5K run in 15:41, 14 seconds faster than Akers’ time. Akers led the district championship last week, but dealt with 30 mph winds. He finished in second place behind Brokaw.
“I think it took a little bit out of him,” head coach Art Baures said.
Akers has been a pillar to the Sheridan cross-country team the past four seasons. This will be his last cross-country race in his high school career. If Akers finishes in the top 10 Saturday, he’ll be the fourth boy in state history in 4A to be a four-time All-Stater.
“He is a tremendous competitor,” Baures said. “I've not coached anybody else who's had that much success over that many years. He focuses extremely well. He has an ability to run strong races when he needs to. He's unique that way.”
The girls team has switched top runners all season, but it isn’t for a lack of talent. The Lady Bronc runners are a competitive group. Seniors Ella Kessner and Abby Newton have been a pair ahead of the pack. Newton has performed at a high level despite battling injuries.
“In our best races, we've been 25 to 30 seconds apart from first to fifth on our team. So that is still certainly our goal,” Baures said. “If we can do that and have a couple of girls up near the top. We'll have a very strong finish.”
At Tongue River, the expectations are also lofty. Senior runner Al Spotted is vying for the top individual spot after finishing in first place at the regional championship last week. Spotted’s biggest competition is a pair of twin brothers from Saratoga High School —Grant and Grady Bartlett — who he has yet to beat.
“Al has his eyes set on going and competing against them, and it's going be a tough race,” head coach Laine Parish said. “And I think it's just going to be exciting to see what happens between Al and those twins.”
Parish also acknowledged that there is sadness in only having one more cross-country race with Spotted.
“He’s an incredible human being and a great athlete,” Parish said. “He represents our team very well, whenever we travel is just a respectable guy. He's really fun. He can keep practice light, at the same time, be serious and run a tough workout. He's an irreplaceable kid.”
Luckily for Parish, his top girl runner is only a freshman. Grace Perkins has been the best Lady Eagle runner despite being one of the youngest on the team, finishing in second place at the regional championship race.
“She's a sweet girl. She’s humble and doesn't really talk about herself that much at all. So, I’ve had to force her own personal goals out of her,” Parish said. “She's busy cheering on her teammates. It's cool to see somebody that young have a selfless attitude.”
The Big Horn Rams boys team increased from three boys on the team last season to eight runners this year, enabling a team score for the first time in awhile, head coach Tish Cooper said. The Lady Rams had no girl runners last season but have a pair this season. Olivia Frederick and Keilah Frederickson will be present at state, but neither will be competing.
The anchor to the boys team is senior Ethan Alliot, who’s just nine seconds from beating the Big Horn school record. Alliot’s goal is to finish state in 18:04, which would break the record.
The boys team has a goal of finishing on the podium. Cooper said the venue at Ethete is challenging, but her runners are ready for the task.
“I’ve heard it be referred to as the Bermuda rectangle, because the last mile is just around a field,” Cooper said. “And it's flat, and just really easy to lose focus. But we're also knowing that going into this. We’re going to use it to our advantage to be able to communicate and better achieve our goals. We've been training for this course. It should be very fast.”