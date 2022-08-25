SHERIDAN — If the Big Horn volleyball team has any issue coming into this season, it’s pressure. The Lady Rams won the 2A state championship last season, and they return every starter.
“We’ve gone under the radar in previous years. That’s no longer the case,” head coach Allison Nikont said. “Everyone will get up to play us, we have a target on our back.”
The Lady Rams return three All-State players: junior setter Emma Prior, junior outside hitter Saydee Zimmer and sophomore middle blocker Emme Mullinax. There is plenty of experience on the roster.
Big Horn also returns five seniors. The Lady Rams have every ingredient to make another winning season.
One may think Big Horn is destined to return to the state championship, but the team is focused on one day at a time.
“Winning it all is our goal, but it takes a lot to get there,” Nikont said. “It’s not an easy road, we’re going to do everything in our power, but we’re going to take it game by game and kind of trust that process and try not to look too far down the road at that.”
According to Nikont, it’s the love of the game and each other that makes the team so dominating.
“We have a group of girls who are so passionate about the game of volleyball,” Nikont said. “They also are a group that celebrate each other’s success in a big way. We don’t have a group of individuals; we have a team who plays for each other and is equally as happy for others’ success as their own. And to watch them just play the game with passion and celebrate each other is the best part of my job.”
The Lady Rams finished 23-11-2 (6-2 in conference). Big Horn had many competitive games with Sundance.
The regional championship, conference championship and state championship were all against the Bulldogs. Big Horn fared well, winning all four games against the Bulldogs last season. The Lady Rams host Sundance Oct. 1, and travel to Bulldog country Oct. 21.
At Tongue River, the Lady Eagles finished 14-13-3 (4-4-1 in conference). The team may have finished just over .500 but showed its potential by defeating Big Horn at home.
The Lady Eagles may have growing pains early this season, as they graduated eight seniors.
“Eight is a big number to lose. There’s a lot of roles that will need to be filled. I’m just excited to see what this season’s team will be like,” head coach Janelle Manore said.
Tongue River has four returning seniors in Lily Krumm, Athena Stanton, Tyla Pitman and Faith Whitehead. Manore will heavily count on the seniors to improve their play and leadership this season.
“They’re just really fantastic girls that are excellent on the court and off the court, and we’re just really looking forward to their leadership this year,” Manore said.
At Sheridan, first year head coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine is planning on a well-needed culture change. The Lady Broncs finished 9-22 (0-6 in conference) last season.
Zarpentine took over a losing high school program in southeast Idaho and made the district tournament in all three seasons she coached there.
Zarpentine believes she has a volleyball staff that can turn the Sheridan volleyball program around.
“I have probably one of the best coaching staffs in Wyoming. We’ve got three coaches who each played college volleyball,” Zarpentine said. “They bring a whole other set of professionalism and expertise to the team.”
The incoming coach liked what she saw from her team beginning summer practices.
“There seemed to be a lot of just players on different pages,” Zarpentine said. “But through all that, they consistently were trying to do their very best. I mean, they were trying to keep the ball off the floor, and they were trying to be aggressive. There isn’t any quit in the team, despite the struggles they’ve had.”
And then there’s Arvada-Clearmont, where head coach Payton Vrbas is getting a hold of her new job with the Lady Panthers. This is Vrbas’ debut season as a head volleyball coach.
“I’m excited to see their skill level and work on teamwork, because we need to have a strong team in order to be a strong unit. Long as we stay as one, we should be OK,” she said.
Arvada-Clearmont went 3-13 (0-8 in conference) in 2021. Vrbas, 20, hopes to bring a winning culture to Arvada-Clearmont. Vrbas played for Wright High School, where in her senior season, the team finished third in state. The rookie wants a similar culture for the Lady Panthers.
In the past, the Lady Panthers have struggled to find the players needed to fill an entire roster. That wasn’t the case this year. Vrbas said she was expecting eight girls at the most to show up to the initial meeting but was pleasantly surprised when 13 showed. Vrbas hopes the interest in volleyball leads to wins