SHERIDAN — If the Big Horn volleyball team has any issue coming into this season, it’s pressure. The Lady Rams won the 2A state championship last season, and they return every starter.

“We’ve gone under the radar in previous years. That’s no longer the case,” head coach Allison Nikont said. “Everyone will get up to play us, we have a target on our back.”

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

