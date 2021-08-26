SHERIDAN — Janelle Manore is wrestling with a problem. But it’s a good one to have.
The head coach of the Tongue River Lady Eagles volleyball team has a bunch of talented upperclassmen and not a ton of extra spots to go around. This season, Tongue River will suit up eight seniors, more than Manore has ever had.
Because of this talent and the players’ familiarity with her system, she’s setting the bar high. The Sheridan Lady Broncs and Big Horn Lady Rams are doing the same. The only first-year head coach in Sheridan County is Ken DeCock at Arvada-Clearmont, and even he likes where his team is at because he coached many of the same girls when he was ACHS’ junior high coach.
“We’ve just really been focusing on making sure that everything we do is with a competitive mindset,” Manore said. “And that’s not just competing against the girl next to you but also against yourself, making sure you’re better than the earlier version of you. We’re really focusing on doing those little things right so we can make the big things later on.”
Last season, Tongue River finished 10-12 (2-6 in conference) but returns stars like Carleigh Reish and Katie Kalasinsky.
They’re helping Manore bring the younger players along.
“It is nice to have a good core of upperclassmen that help just maintain the culture and the expectations that we’ve established over the years,” Manore said.
The regular-season game the Lady Eagles have circled on their calendars is against Big Horn on Sept. 23. But they’re aiming for state.
“We just really focus on it not mattering who’s on the other end of the court,” Manore said. “We do the same thing. We focus on the same things.”
At Big Horn, second-year head coach Alli Nikont has only two seniors this season, but her team lost just one starting senior from a year ago. The Lady Rams went 14-11 (5-3 in conference) in 2020.
“We’re setting the bar high, and we want to attack every practice that way,” Nikont said. “Then, when we hit those big games, it’s just second nature. We’ve set some big goals in the gym, and I’m really excited. I think the sky’s the limit for this team if we can make the right things happen at the right times.”
Nikont feels this year is already running smoother than last because now her players know what to expect from her.
“I’m just excited that we’re already so much further along than we were last year,” senior Elissa Heermann said.
“I think that’s really good. Our expectations are high, and we won’t settle for anything below.”
Big Horn’s other senior, Torie Greenelsh, is coming off an injury-riddled 2020, but she said she learned a lot last season and is trying to use her knowledge to help her own game and her younger teammates.
“Being off the court is discouraging at times, but you’re able to start reading the ball more and more, watching the ball setter and ball hitter,” Greenelsh said.
“They’re super coachable.” she added about the team’s underclassmen.
Sheridan’s Lori Byrd is also beginning her second season as head coach. She calls her team “a dark horse,” but its objective is clear.
“We think this is going to be our year,” senior Jenna Sweeny said. “We want to go to state really badly, and we’re working hard toward that.”
The Lady Broncs capped 2020 with a 2-13 record, but this year’s squad possesses seven seniors and a year of experience in Byrd’s system.
“I’m sure they’re more comfortable with me,” Byrd said. “They know how grumpy I can get. (Laughs.) And expectations are higher. Last year, I didn’t know exactly what we’d have. This year, I know what these kids can do. Now, I just keep telling them, we’re putting the bar up there. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to work hard.”
Sweeny and some of the other players have been getting to the gym and putting in work before the coaches even get there. They practiced twice a week through the summer, something they missed the full extent of last year due to COVID-19.
And then there’s the Lady Panthers led by DeCock. They went 3-7 last year under a different coach, but the team isn’t unfamiliar with DeCock because he coached the junior high squad the past few seasons. He already sees some carryover because of that.
“We talk about controlling what you can control,” DeCock said. “We talk about being deliberate and disciplined and determined. That’s what we need to do. We talk a lot about being a team. We win or lose together, so we have to help each other.”
Tamica Smith is Arvada-Clearmont’s lone senior, but she is joined by a few returners like sophomore Kamy Michelena and a few newcomers, including Kamy’s younger sister, Dellena.
“I think the best part is we get to support each other,” Dellena said, “and we can encourage each other to get better.”
Kamy said DeCock is emphasizing being deliberate, disciplined and determined.
Another phrase he’s harping on? “Why not us?”
Despite it being DeCock’s first season in charge, his goal for his team is the 1A state title game.
“I’m just excited,” DeCock said. “I think we’re going to have a great year.”