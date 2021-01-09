SHERIDAN — The Campbell County Recreation Center will house approximately 2,200 fewer athletes in February and March this year for Wyoming’s indoor track and field state championship meet. Only the top eight runners and top nine field competitors will participate at the culminating event. The boys will compete a week earlier than the girls, and spectators will be limited to two attendees per athlete.
Such is the coronavirus-related protocols for the indoor track and field season, impacting the season’s competition and the attitudes of the county’s runners.
Sheridan junior Nathan Fitzpatrick knows he won’t have to tune out the crowd while competing this season. Big Horn senior Will Huckeba thinks the absence of fans will “be tricky” to navigate, as they regularly provide a second wind during races, and Tongue River junior Bayle Thomas can’t predict what the smaller meets throughout the season will look like.
The uncertainty and drastically different format of the indoor track and field season coupled with an extensive offseason because of the outdoor season’s cancellation prompted the county’s head coaches to focus on the process with their runners during the teams’ “open track” sessions.
Prior to the first official practice of the season Jan. 4, Big Horn head coach Andrew Marcure borrowed the “right now moment” motto from the Rams’ football season, expressing excitement about the opportunity to compete at all but asking his athletes to practice intentionally. When the calendar flips to February and the state meet, Marcure hopes Big Horn will be well represented and ready.
“Make sure you get the best of that moment,” Marcure said of what he’s told his athletes during the preseason, “and in order to get the best of that moment, you have to prepare.”
The Rams’ culture focuses on preparation. Though the boys team lost several seniors who were part of the sixth-place team at the state meet last season, the athletes who returned for this season bring talent, speed and a willingness to step up for the Big Horn team.
Huckeba, who finished fifth in the 400-meter run at the state event last season and was part of the second-place 4x400-meter relay and third-place 4x200-meter relay, borrows leadership qualities from the Big Horn seniors who graduated last spring. He associates with veterans and newcomers, upperclassmen and underclassmen alike, hoping the culture will lead to impressive performances despite a small Rams team amid a COVID-19 affected season.
“We have one of the best cultures because of that,” Huckeba said. “I think, like I said earlier, the students before us created an amazing culture I’m trying to pass down.”
Sheridan, though hoping to replicate its boys state championship performance from last year, also anticipates a slight change in culture. Typically, the Broncs chase one frontrunning “cheetah” while the rest of the runners serve as “vultures” collecting the extra points in each event, but runners like senior Nicholas Hale can’t pinpoint one leader in many of Sheridan’s events.
“I think we all have good chances at going out there and being so-called ‘cheetahs’ this year,” Hale said. “I think we’re going to have a lot of cheetahs.”
The Lady Bronc runners use the boys team’s success to push them in practice, as well as the camaraderie between the senior-heavy roster.
“We’re trying to keep up with that high benchmark,” senior Addy Bolton said.
The girls team finished 10th at the state meet last year and have something to prove after many of the Sheridan runners took time in the spring and fall to prepare for the indoor season. Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting and his staff have crafted precise, planned and rigorous training plans to prepare both the girls and boys team for a promising season.
“[We’re] really well-rounded,” Kelting said, “and that’s what we have to be if we’re going to have a shot at being successful in the end.”
Kelting has noticed slightly lower participation numbers, which he suspects is because of the eight-runner and nine-competitor limitation at the state meet, and Tongue River head coach Scott Orchard faces the same dilemma. Orchard said his athletes aren’t discouraged, but he tried to integrate an emphasis on the process into his coaching during the preseason.
“It makes me want to work twice as hard as everybody else and push my body every single week,” freshman Isaiah Cote said, “and just grind.”
The Tongue River head coach wonders if the limitations this year could lead to the Wyoming High School Activities Association considering the classification of indoor track and field, as smaller schools like Tongue River compete against larger schools like Sheridan throughout the season and at the culminating events.
Nevertheless, the Eagles and Lady Eagles draw strength from each other’s toughness, commitment and general excitement to compete after an extensive offseason with the cancellation of the outdoor season.
And when the state meet comes for indoor track and field, the Eagles, Broncs and Rams understand what Marcure has focused on this preseason: “That’s your moment.”