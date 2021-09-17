SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will hit the road for a pair of intrasquad scrimmages with the Pokes heading to Sheridan Oct. 18.
Wyoming will also host a scrimmage in the Arena-Auditorium prior to the Cowboy football team’s contest against Fresno State with a time that is to be determined on Oct. 16.
The events are free and open to the public and will also feature autographs with Cowboy players and coaches following the scrimmage.
Wyoming’s stop in Sheridan will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 18 inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.
“We are looking forward to making a tour of the State of Wyoming and letting people get a sneak peek of Cowboy basketball,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We will make this an annual tradition and will visit different parts of the state each season.”
The Cowboys return nine letterwinners and three starters from a team that led the Mountain West in points per game and 3-pointers per game. Wyoming finished the season with a 14-11 record in Linder’s first season with the Brown and Gold. Wyoming closed last season winning four of their last six games including taking San Diego State, who ranked No. 19 in the nation to wire in the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament.