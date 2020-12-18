Christmas is just a few short days away. In the spirit of the holidays, here’s an Xmas list for Santa and University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman to cast their collective eyes on.
A healthy Chambers … for the rest of his career
It’s sad to say, but UW quarterback Sean Chambers has built up enough injury equity to where he shouldn’t have to deal with ailments any more — like ever. The redshirt sophomore quarterback has endured three season-ending injuries in his three years at UW. The two-year captain, who has slammed SEC defenders into the War Memorial Stadium turf, is respected by his players and wins at a high rate. He has more than earned a clean bill of health for the remainder of his football career.
A couple more recruiting classes like the one Linder just landed
Boy howdy, has this vaunted men’s basketball recruiting class lived up to its billing through the first seven games. Head coach Jeff Linder pieced together the best class in the Mountain West Conference, and it has fruited early results. Marcus Williams appears the lead horse to win the conference’s Freshman of the Year Award, as he leads the team in scoring and, to put it simply, makes everything go. There’s little that big 6-foot-8 Jeremiah Oden can’t do. Xavier DuSell has tremendous hair and is a sizable and aggressive guard. We haven’t seen Graham Ike yet because of a knee injury, but Linder is high on him being one of the best forwards he has ever coached. The other players in the recruiting class and the roster are great, and that shouldn’t be undersold. That being said, a couple more freshmen classes like this one, and the Pokes could blossom into one of the bell cows of the conference.
Chad Callihan, please stick around
UW’s volleyball team has been one of the most successful and consistent programs on campus in recent memory. The Cowgirls have boasted five 20-win seasons in Callihan’s seven years. He’s the winningest coach in program history, and it appears that UW is destined for an NCAA Tournament appearance under Callihan sooner rather than later.
Let’s have another David Hearn here soon
David Hearn is the most successful professional athlete in UW school history. The Canadian has been a PGA Tour stalwart for more than a decade. It’s time for UW to produce another professional golfer. Drew McCullough is navigating various mini tours and the Canadian Tour. John Murdock has dipped his toe into the professional ranks on different mini tour events. Whether it’s one of those two or someone else, it’s time for another Poke to start making a pretty penny in the sport of golf.
How about a new pool?
Wyoming has a gorgeous assortment of facilities at nearly every turn. War Memorial Stadium and the brand-new High Altitude Performance Center are spectacular. The Arena-Auditorium and Uniwyo are more than suitable homes for the basketball and volleyball teams, respectively.
The track and field teams and soccer squad have a good home in the Madrid Sports Complex. Men’s and women’s golf have a relatively new indoor facility and the tennis team has everything it needs to be successful. The one facility seriously lacking is Corbett Pool. It’s an academic building and it doesn’t make for a good home or atmosphere for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.
Times are tight right now, so it’s likely more a long-term goal, but the swim and dive teams’ homes need a facelift.