Jordan Bertagnole provided further proof of head coach Craig Bohl’s vision Friday night against Hawaii. The freshman defensive tackle from Natrona County High School boasted seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Pokes’ 31-7 victory over the defending West Division champions.
While it would perhaps classify as premature to deem Bertagnole — the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week — the next Casper gem, he’s another data point of affirmation for Bohl’s culture.
A quick glance at the University of Wyoming football depth chart, and it’s hard not to notice players just like Bertagnole. They are littered in all three phases of the game and within numerous positional groups.
The state of Wyoming doesn't just have a token appearance or a small presence on its collegiate football two-deep depth chart, but rather it has a large impact. Cities as big as Casper are accounted for, as are small towns such as Wheatland.
It’s a far cry from the roster composition of a few years back. At one point in time, finding homegrown talent on UW’s roster was more difficult than finding cell service in the Shirley Basin.
It’s a testament to the man in charge of the Pokes. When Bohl took over in 2014, he made a point to recruit the state of Wyoming.
At the time, it wasn’t completely clear what Bohl meant. Would he actually back up his words and recruit Wyoming-rooted kids?
And that wasn’t the only question raised. Another valid point that surfaced was the notion as to whether or not the Pokes could succeed at the MWC level with Wyoming kids playing a significant role. Could that country’s least populated state really produce legitimate Division I FBS talent?
Bohl doubled down, making it crystal clear that there would be an inability to compete for conference crowns without a genuine-Wyoming foundation. Again, that all sounds good, however, was it just fancy lip service?
But then along came Logan Wilson and Josh Harshman from Casper. And then Austin Fort of Gillette found his way to Laramie along with many other Wyomingites who still don the brown and gold to this day.
Currently, there’s eight players on UW’s two-deep depth chart hailing from the state of Wyoming, while many others hold a spot on the roster. Four of those eight are listed as starters.
That list of distinguished Pokes is highlighted by two former Sheridan High School Broncs — punt and kick returner Dontae Crow and fullback Parker Christensen. The two-deep also includes Bertagnole, starting offensive tackle Frank Crum of Laramie, starting offensive guard Logan Harris of Torrington, backup nose tackle Justis Borton of Wheatland, backup offensive tackle Blayne Baker of Sheridan and backup place-kicker Luke Glassock of Buffalo.
It bears repeating that those eight aren’t the only Wyoming-based football players currently on the roster. Those eight are joined by another 13 from towns such as Big Horn, Dayton, Cody, Green River, Lander and Yoder, to name a few.
Twenty-one Wyoming-rooted players suiting up each and every week for the Cowboys. Some of those 21 have been around for a few years and are part of the foundation of a team that has been bowl-legible each of the past four years. The newer ones have arrived, joining forces with those veterans on a team that was preseason picked to finish near the top of the conference.
So yes, Bohl can win at the University of Wyoming with a roster featuring many Wyomingites. Yes, Bohl can compete for conference titles with Wyoming-based players embracing a sizable role.
The Wyoming Cowboys aren’t just the state’s team that many hold near and dear. More specifically, the Wyoming Cowboys are the state’s team built with the state’s talent.
Pokes notes
University of Wyoming linebacker Jordan Hicks was named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He finished with four tackles, two sacks and an interceptions in the Pokes’ 31-7 victory over Hawaii.
Former UW golfer David Hearn finished tied for eighth at the Bermuda Championship last weekend. Three of his four rounds were in the 60s, and he currently sits 46th in the FedEx Cup Standings.
Pokes in the pros
Josh Allen went 11-for-18 for 154 yards with one interception in Buffalo’s 24-21 win over New England.
Logan Wilson boasted two tackles and his first-career sack in Cincinnati’s 31-20 victory over Tennessee.
Tashaun Gipson recorded eight tackles — third highest on the team — in Chicago’s 26-23 loss against New Orleans.