The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team is young. This has been talked about ad nauseam and with good reason. The future is ultra bright for the Pokes.
Another element to the optimism going forward is the balance with which this young team possess. The old coaching adage, “on any given night,” that has been uttered too many times, actually has legs in Laramie.
The most recent series sweep of New Mexico — which is two weeks in the rearview mirror — presented another glaring form of evidence to Wyoming’s balance. Six players tallied double figures in points in the first matchup against the Lobos. Four breached the 10-point mark in the series finale against New Mexico.
It was sophomore Kwane Marble II and freshman Marcus Williams leading the charge with 15 points apiece in the 79-67 victory. Williams led the way two Wednesdays ago, pouring in 17 points, in the 83-74 overtime win over UNM.
Williams is the common denominator. He’s developed into the alpha of the Pokes in his first year of college basketball.
When the game is on the line, Williams has taken and made big shots. He is the straw that stirs the drink, offensively, for Wyoming.
But Williams has plenty of help. Eight Pokes have led the team in scoring at one point or another this season.
That’s a lot of capable offensive bodies to throw at opponents. That makes Wyoming extremely difficult in which to produce an effective defensive game plan.
One night, it may be junior Hunter Thompson drilling seven 3s to lead UW to its first conference win of the season. Another night saw junior Hunter Maldonado put up a 30-burger to pace the Pokes against a scrappy WAC foe.
Another night, it was junior Drake Jeffries finding his 3-point shot to keep the Pokes within touch against Colorado State. Another night, it was freshman Xavier DuSell bombing away from deep to help Wyoming exact some revenge on Air Force.
In other nights, it was freshman Graham Ike bullying his way for a career-high to help UW finish off a sweep of a good Nevada team. Before he suffered an injury, sophomore Kenny Foster helped the Pokes defeat a Pac-12 school on the road with 19 points.
Again, no seniors on this year’s roster. And in the unlikely event that head coach Jeff Linder picks up a graduate transfer, no seniors will be present on next year’s roster, either.
In review, eight players have led the Pokes at one time or another this season. Players with varying skill sets being relied upon for what they do best from time to time.
It’s an exciting time to be part of a deep and young Wyoming team that’s only going to improve internally and because of external parts being added. Utah transfer, Brendan Wenzel, a former three-star recruit, is joining the team next year alongside a couple talented incoming freshmen.
The youthfulness, years left of eligibility and versatility is staggering. The time is right, be excited.