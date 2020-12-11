This past Saturday was supposed to resemble its preceding Saturday. The University of Wyoming football team was traveling to Las Vegas, was a double-digit favorite and all signs pointed to another lopsided victory for the Pokes.
Well, that didn’t happen. It’s one thing to lose against an overmatched opponent. It’s another thing entirely to lose to an overmatched and winless opponent who was breaking in a walk-on quarterback who had never started prior to Saturday’s game.
Wyoming’s 17-16 loss against New Mexico was nothing short of inexcusable. The Lobos have resided as out-of-state tenants in Nevada for the last couple of months, are in the midst of a coaching transition with first-year head coach Danny Gonzales and were shorthanded.
There was no reason for this game to be competitive or anything shy of a stress-free victory for the Pokes. It was neither of those.
Once again, the passing game, to put it mildly, struggled. Levi Williams — making his fifth career start — went 4-for-12 for 73 yards with one interception. For the season, the Cowboys rank 111th in passing offense, accumulating 171.2 yards per contest.
Williams burst onto the scene during his first-career start, going 11-for-26 for 234 yards and three touchdowns in an Arizona Bowl victory. Since then, he’s 56-for-106 for 823 yards with one score and three picks.
Williams had to abruptly step into the starting role when Sean Chambers went down injured on the third play of the season. That’s a tough ask of Williams who’s relatively green to the college game.
That being said, it was made known that Williams’ progression and play in fall ball would warrant him snaps during the season even if Chambers was fully healthy. Williams has made a few decent throws this year but in large part has been unimpressive.
And Williams doesn’t shoulder all the blame. As was the case with former UW quarterback Josh Allen, a passing game requires an effective pass-blocking offensive line and wide receivers that run crisp routes and catch balls at a decently high rate.
That entire equation has been missing at UW since the Cowboys won the Mountain Division in 2016. As a result, the passing game hasn’t been serviceable.
The Pokes were 123rd — out of 130 teams — last season with 136 yards passing per game. UW ranked 124th the year before that with 131 yards per contest.
The year before that — Allen’s final season in brown and gold — 103rd with 177 yards per game. An NFL MVP candidate could barely get the Pokes off the ground. That’s proof that Williams shouldn't shoulder all of the blame.
The beleaguered passing attack hasn’t been anything to write home about since Tanner Gentry, Jacob Hollister and Jake Maulhardt roamed War Memorial Stadium in 2016. That season — with Allen at quarterback — the Cowboys passed for 229 yards per game, positioning them 67th in the nation.
Without a serviceable air attack, the Pokes aren’t going to blow many teams out and, therefore, leave themselves vulnerable to upsets like the one that occurred Saturday.
An effective passing game creates more space for a Wyoming running game that’s been impressive even without a passing game. An effective passing game allows for more explosive plays. An effective passing game eliminates an opponent’s defensive ability to key in on one area and will lead to more blowouts and less perplexing Ls like the one that occurred Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Pokes Notes
University of Wyoming men’s basketball player, Kenny Foster, was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Week. The sophomore poured in an average of 20 points and four rebounds in wins over Incarnate Word and Oregon State.
UW’s Melissa Mirafuentes won MWC Diver of the Week honors. She won 1- and 3-meter competitions against both Air Force and Colorado State.
UW announced that it will not permit any fans at any home sporting events from Dec. 13 to Jan. 8.
Pokes in the Pros
Quarterback Josh Allen finished 32-for-40 for 375 yards and four touchdowns Monday in Buffalo’s 34-24 win over San Fransisco. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
Linebacker Logan Wilson recorded four tackles Sunday in Cincinnati’s 19-7 loss at Miami.
Defensive end Carl Granderson logged his second career sack Sunday in New Orleans’ 21-16 victory over Atlanta.