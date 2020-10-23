The University of Wyoming football team is but a day away from beginning its peculiar, and at one point left-for-dead, 2020 season. With Pokes football just on the horizon — and with plenty of optimism swirling around the program — here are a few bold predictions for the Cowboys in 2020.
This will be one of Wyoming’s best running back crews ever.
The Pokes welcome back three stout running backs. Starting running back Xazavian Valladay is the defending Mountain West Conference rushing champion, totaling 1,265 yards. Titus Swen showed flashes as a true freshman, and Trey Smith — the Louisville grad transfer who made his UW debut last season — had Wyoming’s longest play from scrimmage a season ago. Both Swen’s and Smith’s seasons were cut short due to injury, but both should be full go this fall. Another reason to believe this running game will be nothing short of potent is the fact that a majority of the two-deep on the offensive line return, as well.
Linebacker Chad Muma will do his best to make us forget about Logan Wilson
First and foremost, let’s be clear, no one is ever forgetting Logan Wilson. The four-year starter from Casper isn’t getting escorted out of people’s minds any time soon. This is simply a statement about Muma’s potential and readiness to step into the fray. He played quite a bit last season alongside future NFL draftees, Wilson and Cassh Maluia, and Muma’s budding potential was on display in many of those instances. He racked up 51 tackles and one sack. With Wilson and Malui both gone, Muma’s strong play will be paramount to anchor the linebacking corps.
Ayden Eberhardt will emerge as a quarterback favorite
Eberhardt is still remembered best as the one who caught all those Josh Allen passes at Wyoming’s 2018 pro day. He has never really flourished on the field because the Pokes have been so run-focused offensively. While I don’t think Bohl will stray too far from his ground-and pound mentality, Eberhardt will emerge as a go-to target on passing downs, and he’ll flourish in that role.
The full-time starting quarterback debate will persist throughout the season
Bohl has said that both quarterbacks, Sean Chambers and Levi Williams, will play this fall. Each has shown that they’re capable of being an effective quarterback at the Division I level, and their growth will be something to watch this fall.
Williams’ ability and ceiling are higher when compared to Chambers, who was named the starter ahead of the season opener at Nevada. Williams is the more “prototypical” quarterback of the two. He is comfortable in the pocket, mobile when needed and has a big arm. That fits head coach Craig Bohl’s pro-style offense. After finishing last season in style — quarterbacking the Pokes to an Arizona Bowl title — Williams made himself bigger, adding more than 25 pounds of good weight in the offseason.
Chambers is a phenomenal leader. He was named a captain as a redshirt freshman and again this year. Chambers boasts an 8-2 record as a starter with the two losses coming by a combined seven points. He doesn't have all the tools Williams has, but Chambers does what’s necessary to win and is extremely athletic.
It has long been said that players make their largest leap from Year 1 to Year 2, and Williams’ jump will be significant. That being said, if Chambers can stay healthy, the quarterback quandary will persist in Laramie.
Wyoming will be the 2020 MWC Champions
The Pokes have a surplus of talent at the quarterback and running back positions, which play behind a veteran offensive line. There are questions on defense — personnel and coaching — but a churning offense should help mask some of those flaws. The schedule sets up favorably with Air Force, Utah State and Boise State all coming to Laramie. It will be cold, but plan on Laramie hosting a championship game in mid December. Bundle up, buttercup.
Pokes Notes
University of Wyoming men’s basketball received its second verbal commitment for the 2021 class Tuesday. 7-footer, Nate Barnhart, out of De Soto, Kansas will join head coach Jeff Linder and the Pokes next season.
Pokes in the Pros
Tashaun Gipson recorded his second interception this season, and 25th of his career, in Chicago’s 23-16 victory over Carolina.
Josh Allen finished 14-for-27 for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s 26-17 loss to Kansas City. He also rushed for 42 yards on eight carries.
Brian Hill rushed for 28 yards and logged six receiving yards in Atlanta’s 40-23 win over Minnesota.