Basketball season has arrived, albeit a little later than normal, but nevertheless it’s here. The University of Wyoming men’s and women’s basketball teams were darn near polar opposites last season. The Cowgirls mixed it up with the best in the conference, while the Cowboys resided near the basement.
The 2020-21 season brings a fresh slate for both clubs. This season will look a little different with scheduling and the number of games played, but rest assured basketballs will be dribbled, shots will be made and wins and losses will be recorded.
Let’s make a few bold predictions for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams donning the brown and gold.
Cowboys will finish in the top half of the conference
Believe it or not, there’s quite a bit of potential for the Cowboys. That can understandably arrive as hard to believe after a 9-24 campaign in 2019-20. However, that small sample size at the Mountain West Conference Tournament — which included a trip to the semifinals — could become more of the norm with first-year head coach Jeff Linder. A decent core of Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson, Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster will join forces with a top-of-the-conference recruiting class. The program will receive a much-needed jolt with Linder at the helm, and he has the pieces to vault the Pokes out of the cellar and into the top half of the league.
Kwane Marble II will make an All-MWC team
The freshman showed out in the MWC Tournament, averaging just south of 20 points per game en route to garnering All-MWC Tournament recognition. He has a knack for getting to the rim and can finish in a variety of ways and has range that stretches beyond the 3-point line. Linder had tremendous success with developing guards at Northern Colorado, and Marble will be the beneficiary of that.
Hunter Thompson will look like the four-star he was slated to be out of high school
The Pine Bluffs native is one of the more decorated recruiting coups to come out of the state of Wyoming in recent memory. Thompson garnered four stars and offers from the likes of Creighton before eventually deciding to remain in state and playing for the Pokes. Thompson has battled injury and has rarely resembled the four-star hype he received coming out of high school. He showed flashes in the MWC Tournament and under Linder, Thompson’s game will elevate.
Marcus Williams will become a household name
The freshman out of Dickinson, Texas, was set to attend Northern Colorado before Linder left for Laramie, and Williams soon followed. Linder’s aforementioned success with guards will help Williams tackle the learning curve from high school to college. He has tremendous quickness and athletic ability. If Williams doesn’t crack the starting five, he’ll be one of the first off the bench, producing at a high level.
Cowgirls will contend once again
The first year under head coach Gerald Mattinson went swimmingly. The Cowgirls went 17-12, 12-6 in the MWC, and finished in third. Wyoming will have to replace quite a bit, as two of the three double-digit scorers from a season ago don’t return — Quinn Weidemann is the lone returnee of that group, pouring in 10.2 points per game last season. Players such as McKinley Bradshaw — the 2018 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year — will have to step up alongside Weidemann. That being said, Mattinson’s years of experience should help maximize what should be a top-tier team in the league.
