The long-awaited start to the University of Wyoming football season finally arrived this past weekend. The warm fall weather in Reno set the stage for a near perfect opener to Mountain West Conference play between the Cowboys and Wolf Pack.
The Pokes — coming off an eight-win season, which included a bowl victory — had a laundry list of reasons to believe they could contend for a MWC crown. UW received the opening kick, and starting quarterback Sean Chambers and the rest of his offense trotted out, eying an opening-season statement drive.
It only took three plays for all those good feelings to evaporate into the western Nevada atmosphere. It took three plays, one pass and two runs, for the air to be viscerally extracted from the Wyoming sideline.
On the third play from scrimmage, Chambers ran right, was thrown to the turf and didn't get up. The Cowboys’ captain knelt on the ground, reached for his lower leg and slammed his hands into the turf.
Noticeable pain coursed through the redshirt sophomore who knows agony all to well. The Kerman, California, product couldn't hold back his emotions, as the UW training staff began assessing the injury.
The well-respected and revered signal caller for the Pokes was helped on to the back of a medical cart with sadness, anger and disappointment painted all over his face. The concoction of emotions spread, resulting in collective anguish for Chambers’ team and Wyoming fans alike.
Just three plays into the 2020 season, Chambers had suffered likely his third season-ending injury. This is the rawest of examples when sports can tear players’, coaches’ and fans’ hearts to pieces.
Chambers had worked relentlessly to return to the field after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in 2019. He battled Levi Williams for the starting job Chambers possessed a season ago. He accomplished those goals, carrying with him the utmost class and leadership necessary to be named captain for a second consecutive year.
On Saturday, Chambers was ready to showcase his 100% healthy legs and his refined skills as a passer. But instead, he only threw one pass and rushed for minus-two yards.
When they carted Chambers off the field, it wouldn't classify as foolishness to think he may never return. Three significant injuries in as many years — perhaps Chambers’ future would no longer include playing football.
Chambers traded his shoulder pads for warmups, his cleats for a shoe and a medical boot, and returned to the sideline Saturday. Just moments after suffering a fractured leg, the Wyoming quarterback, sporting crutches, moved up and down the sidelines.
Even amid the heartbreak, disappointment and pain, Chambers continued to lead even in the most adverse times. That’s a captain. That’s a Cowboy. That’s a champion.
No matter what Chambers does with the remainder of his career, he won’t soon be forgotten for what he did in the 2020 opener.
Chambers proved more about is character Saturday than he could ever do on a football field — and to be fair, he’s a pretty darn good quarterback. He showed that in the lowest of low moments, with a fractured leg, that he understands the game of football is more than just one’s production on the field.
After the disappointing dust had settled a bit, Chambers took to Instagram to piece together what he was going through internally. He assured Wyoming fans that they haven't seen the last of him.
While it wasn’t the story he thought he’d have to scribe prior to Saturday’s kickoff, it’s one in which UW fans will take tremendous pride. The Cowboy tough quarterback will return, and the comeback story will be one worth remembering.
Pokes Notes
University of Wyoming place-kicker, John Hoyland, was named Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. He made all four of his field goals, which included a 42-yarder, which sent the game into overtime.
Pokes in the Pros
Quarterback Josh Allen went 30-43 for 307 yards in Buffalo’s 18-10 win over the New York Jets. He was also the Bills’ leading rusher with 11 carries totaling 61 yards.
Linebacker Logan Wilson boasted five tackles, and one tackle for loss, in Cincinnati’s 37-34 loss to Cleveland.
Tight end Jacob Hollister recorded 22 yards receiving on three catches in Seattle’s 37-34 loss at Arizona.