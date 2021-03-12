The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team made history in more ways than one Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls won their first-ever Mountain West Conference tournament title, advancing to just their second-ever NCAA Tournament.
That’s the headline. That’s the main takeaway. But it’s what happened within that championship run that it made it historically memorable.
It started 24 days prior to the tournament’s start on Sunday. There were 24 days in between Wyoming’s regular-season finale vs. Utah State and its MWC tourney-opener against the Aggies.
The Cowgirls were scheduled to play New Mexico, but that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Lobos’ program. To avoid a long hiatus, UW slid in a game against Division II CSU-Pueblo that was cancelled because of COVID-19 problems with the Thunderwolves.
Wyoming was supposed to end the regular season at San Jose State but that series was called off because of COVID-19 concerns within the Spartans’ team. Three different foes, three cancellations, all by no fault of the Cowgirls.
That left 24 days in between games. That’s plenty of time for rust to develop for UW. That’s plenty of time for the Cowgirls to drift out of game shape.
But none of that happened. UW wouldn’t allow it to be an excuse. In true Wyoming fashion, the Cowgirls put their head down and went to work, making the best of a crummy situation.
Wyoming entered the conference tournament as the No. 7 seed. It wasn’t a banner regular season for the Cowgirls, going 8-8 in conference and 10-9 overall.
That positioned UW in the bottom half of the conference tournament bracket with second-seeded UNLV and third-seeded Colorado State. After taking care of Utah State, Wyoming took aim at the Rebels.
Keep in mind this is a UNLV team playing in its home arena as the second best team in the conference. That didn’t matter. Wyoming toppled them with a record-setting 15 makes from beyond the 3-point line.
While the seeding indicates that the Cowgirls’ next opponent, No. 6-seeded Boise State, would prove easier, keep in mind that the Broncos had won the previous three MWC tournaments. That’s pedigree, and once again, it didn’t matter.
Finally, Wyoming battled Fresno State, its fourth game in four nights. The Bulldogs exploded for 22 first-quarter points, and perhaps the Cowgirls’ luck in Sin City had run dry.
Once again, it didn’t matter. Wyoming found a way to slide back into the contest, take control and hold on.
The victory as the No. 7 seed marks the lowest to ever win the MWC tournament. Four games, in four days against prominent and established programs, and Wyoming persevered.
Gerald Mattinson took over for the well-established and respected Joe Legerski. Sizable shoes were left behind and if a successful Year 1 wasn’t enough proof — 17 wins being the most for a first-year head coach in program history — a MWC tournament title in Year 2 is all the proof anyone could ever need.
Mattinson — who was seen hugging his team and yelling about how much he loved them following the final buzzer Wednesday — is the man for the job.
It’s time to dance, Cowgirls.