Make that two weeks in a row now. The University of Wyoming’s football team has had its game canceled each of the past two weeks due to COVID-19.
And it’s not a COVID outbreak associated within the Pokes’ football squad or on the campus of UW or in the city of Laramie. It’s outbreaks that have affected the Air Force Academy and now Utah State.
Unfortunately for Wyoming, those were its two opponents — Air Force last weekend and Utah State slated for this past Thursday night. So in the cliche breakup sense, it’s not me, it’s you.
The Cowboys haven’t played a game the past two weeks because their opponents have had issues. It’s not meant to cast blame, but UW has done everything it has needed to play, while the Falcons and Aggies, for whatever reason, haven’t.
Disappointing doesn’t even begin to paint the picture for UW’s coaches and players. These individuals did everything asked of them throughout this arduous process.
The Cowboys took all the necessary precautions during a pandemic-riddled summer to play a season. It was canceled. The Pokes were called back on short notice when the 2020 season was jumpstarted in October only to see this unorthodox season come to a screeching halt.
While other teams around the country have played as many as 10 games this season, the Pokes are stuck at three.
That’s quite advantageous for those programs playing a litany of contests, seeing as this season doesn’t count toward eligibility.
Those players on those teams playing on most weekends are gaining invaluable reps in a season where their eligibility clock remains motionless. Wyoming has to settle for the same reps its receiving against the same defenses and the same defensive personnel. While practice and intersquad workouts are all well and good, it’s not the same as playing a team in a different colored uniform with their own game plan on how to best defeat you.
Wyoming hasn’t experienced that in the past two weeks, but it isn’t for a lack of trying. Athletic Director Tom Burman attempted to schedule games for the past two weeks, but whether it was the Mountain West Conference stepping on those embers or opponents simply unwilling to play, the Pokes remain in perpetual-practice mode.
Colorado State represented one of the regional opponents that could have presumably played this weekend. The Rams’ game at UNLV was canceled due to COVID, so it would have made sense for the two rivals of the Front Range to pair up and play a rematch.
That didn’t happen. For whatever reason, that didn’t happen.
It makes some sense from CSU’s perspective. Aside from a sloppy first quarter, Wyoming outplayed the Rams for most of the first meeting before falling 34-24.
Why would CSU want to risk playing a team that it royally pissed off with the chance of losing the Bronze Boot — a coveted shoe it has only possessed once in the past half decade?
The University of Colorado’s game against Arizona State was canceled early this week, and that stood as another regional opponent that Wyoming could have played. For whatever reason, that matchup didn’t materialize, either.
If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s adaptability and flexibility. The Pokes haven’t played in the last couple weeks, even though they’ve adjusted and been flexible in an attempt to compete during the last two weeks.
The same can’t be said for some regional foes. In any event, Wyoming will go another week without football.
Pokes Notes
UW enjoyed a fruitful early-signing period. The wrestlers inked six future student-athletes, the volleyball team four, the women’s basketball team three and the men’s basketball team two.
Pokes in the Pros
Quarterback Josh Allen went 32-for-49 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Buffalo’s 32-30 loss at Arizona. He was also the Bills’ leading rusher, running it seven times for 38 yards.
Safety Tashaun Gipson logged three tackles in Chicago’s 19-13 loss against Minnesota.
Linebacker Logan Wilson had three tackles in Cincinnati’s 36-10 loss at Pittsburgh.