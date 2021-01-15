Monday night provided the final piece of evidence in a long-broken system. The clunky and peculiar 2020-21 college football year came to an end Monday night, concluding a season rife with problems and zero hope for the likes of the University of Wyoming.
The Group of Five — which includes the Mountain West Conference — has never been given a seat at the big-boy table. That’s not to say that the collection of non-power-five conferences need to be positioned at the head of the table, but there needs to be a spot for them to eat alongside their alleged peers of the Power Five.
If there was ever a season to give the Group of Five the time of day, this was it. If there was ever a season to try something out of the ordinary, this was it.
However, that wasn’t the case.
It’s not that the four best teams didn't compete in the College Football Playoff. It’s that the four most-deserving teams didn't play in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State didn’t belong. That’s not even factoring in the unspeakable things Alabama did to the Buckeyes in the national championship.
Ohio State played five regular-season games, its sixth occurring in the Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes enjoyed three canceled games — idle weeks to rest and recover — and one regular-season victory over a team that finished the season ranked, eeking past the power that is Indiana, 42-35 at home.
Were the Buckeyes one of the four best teams in the country? They likely were, and their evisceration of Clemson in a semifinal matchup is proof of that. Should they have been playing for an opportunity to compete for a national championship? Absolutely not.
A team should not be considered for playoff inclusion when it played six games. Just because Ohio State wears recognizable scarlet and gray uniforms, and its mere presence demands eyeballs on the screen, doesn’t mean it warranted a spot in the playoff.
The playoff committee considered a six-games-played Ohio State squad because of brand recognition and past year’s success. The Buckeyes are good and have been good, but that doesn't mean that they deserved the beatdown they suffered at the hands of the Tide.
One doesn’t even have to leave the state of Ohio to find a more-deserving candidate for a playoff spot. Cincinnati won the American Athletic Conference, boasting a 9-0 record.
The Bearcats defeated a ranked Army team, downed a ranked SMU squad and dispatched of a ranked Tulsa team en route to their unblemished record amid a large sample size of games. Cincinnati also showed it can compete with the top of the SEC, dropping a heartbreaking-close contest with Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Speaking of sample size, the committee could have looked further down their crooked rankings and found Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers registered an 11-0 regular-season record with two top-15 wins over Louisiana and BYU.
Neither of those two meritorious teams even sniffed the College Football Playoff. Instead, the committee went with Ohio State, which played six games, and one-loss Notre Dame, which has been embarrassed in the playoff twice now.
The College Football Playoff isn’t the NCAA Tournament. In fact, it’s unlike any other NCAA sport. The College Football Playoff isn’t a format where every team, no matter the size, prestige or conference affiliation has an opportunity to dream.
The College Football Playoff and the college football landscape is stagnant and stale. The numbers don’t lie, either. The ratings for this year’s national championship game were lower then they have been in the past two decades.
It’s the usual suspects at the top each and every year with no new blood being injected into the equation. It’s a broken system catering to powerful brands, and one that doesn't allow each of its FBS members — ones like Wyoming — to compete for a national championship.
Pokes Notes
The University of Wyoming wrestling team is 1-2 on the young season. Former Sheridan Bronc, Hayden Hastings, is 3-0 and ranked No. 15 at 174 pounds.
The UW men’s basketball team dropped both games of its Boise State series. The Pokes stand at 7-4 overall and 1-3 in Mountain West Conference play.
The UW women’s basketball team also dropped both games of its series at Boise State. The Cowgirls stand at 4-5 overall and 2-4 in league action.
Pokes in the Pros
Quarterback Josh Allen was 26-for-35 for 324 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s playoff victory over Indianapolis. Allen was also the Bills’ leading rusher with 54 yards on 11 carries, as Buffalo registered its first playoff win since 1995.
Safety Tashuan Gipson recorded eight tackles — second highest on the team — and one forced fumble in Chicago’s 21-9 playoff loss at New Orleans.
Defensive end Carl Granderson didn’t record a statistic in New Orleans’ 21-9 playoff win over Chicago.