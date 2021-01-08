University of Wyoming football fans had an enjoyable problem to tackle, pun intended, each Sunday this fall. They had to choose which former Pokes to watch, as many were playing sizable roles on numerous different teams across the NFL.
Plenty of those former Cowboys and their professional organizations advanced to the playoffs and begin play this weekend.
That list appropriately begins with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. He has performed tremendously this year and is one of the favorites to win the NFL’s MVP award.
Allen and the Bills garnered the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and they’ll draw Indianapolis in the opening round Saturday at 11 a.m. Buffalo has won six in row, having not lost since its flukey defeat at the hands of Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals Nov. 15.
The Bills are a trendy pick to make the Super Bowl behind Allen’s mastery of a potent offense. The defense has rounded into form during the back nine of the season, giving a starving fanbase in Buffalo a decent shot at winning its first-ever Super Bowl.
Tight end Jacob Hollister has been a steady No. 2 or 3 option at tight end for Seattle. He helped the Seahawks secure the No. 3 seed in the NFC, pitting them against Los Angeles Saturday at 2:40 p.m.
Hollister logged 23 receptions on the season, but reeled in three touchdowns, making him one of quarterback Russel Wilson’s preferred options in the red zone. Two of Hollister’s three scores occurred in the last three contests.
New Orleans’ defensive end Carl Granderson has experienced a similar meteoric rise of late. He and the No. 2-seeded Saints take aim at Chicago Sunday at 2:40 p.m.
Granderson has logged 14 tackles as a second-string defensive lineman. He has added four sacks, half of which were logged in the Saints’ regular-season finale against Carolina.
Safety Tashaun Gipson has been about as steady as steady can be over his nine-year NFL career. He and No. 7-seeded Chicago — the fourth team of Gipson’s career — was the beneficiary of that consistency this season. Gipson will be the last line of defense against the high-powered Saints in the Super Dome Sunday at 2:40 p.m.
Gipson has racked up 66 tackles with two interceptions this season. He has enjoyed an unassumingly-stout career, consisting of 516 tackles and 25 picks.
Center Chase Roullier is fresh off receiving a four-year extension from Washington. He’ll pave the way for quarterback Alex Smith and the Football Team’s running game against Tampa Bay Saturday at 6:15 p.m.
It’s tough to simply quantify a center’s worth to a team. He’s the voice of the offensive line, and it’s a unit that had Washington register 1,611 rushing yards during the regular season, while only allowing 50 sacks.
There are many Pokes on many different teams playing valuable and varying roles this postseason. That provides further credence that UW’s football program prepares players to succeed at the highest level of professional football.
Pokes Notes
The University of Wyoming extended its no-fan policy through at least Jan. 25.
The UW women’s basketball team sits at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Mountain West Conference play after splitting a home series with league-favorite Fresno State.
The UW wrestling team dropped its season opener against Northern Colorado 24-19 Sunday in Laramie.
Pokes in the Pros
Quarterback Josh Allen — in limited time Sunday — went 18-for-25 for 224 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in a 56-26 victory over Miami. Allen only played in one half to give him pseudo bye week before the start of the playoffs.
Running back Brian Hill enjoyed the best day of his professional career for Atlanta. He rushed for 94 yards on nine carries, while also adding 42 yards receiving in the Falcons’ 44-27 loss at Tampa Bay.
Defensive end Carl Granderson recorded two sacks in New Orleans’ 33-7 win over Carolina.