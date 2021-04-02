The month of March has come and gone. And while there were plenty of noteworthy performances from individuals and teams at the University of Wyoming, focus can now turn to the football program.
Spring football kicks off in a few days. Following a disjointed — and quite frankly a disappointing — year, the Pokes will look forward and attack the gridiron for six weeks.
Many questions have blossomed from that shortened and lackluster 2021 campaign. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest ones:
1. What will quarterback Sean Chambers look like?
It’s only appropriate to start this conversation of spring ball with the man taking the snaps. Chambers has endured three straight season-ending injuries — all dealing with lower-body ailments. A large potion of Chambers’ game is his ability to affect the game with his legs. He runs the read option well and can extend pass plays with an ability to climb outside the pocket and tuck it and run, if needed. Will Chambers’ legs be able to be the weapon that we’ve come to know? Do we want Chambers running and risking more injuries? Do the injuries have Chambers focusing more on being a passer, and does he grow in that area?
2. That offensive line will help, right?
An essential part of keeping Chambers healthy is keeping him upright. The entire offensive line from a season ago returns. That continuity and experience will help keep defenders off Chambers, while also opening holes for the stable of running backs Wyoming possesses.
3. Let’s talk about those running backs
In miraculous and remarkable fashion, Trey Smith will be returning to a backfield near you. The seventh-year senior is coming back to UW. After a four-year career at Louisville, the graduate transfer came to Wyoming and ran the ball well as a backup to Xavian Valladay. An early-season injury two years ago and a COVID redshirt this past season has Smith back to backup, and he’ll receive a significant amount of carries in that reserve role. Valladay, to put it flatly, is the best back in the Mountain West Conference. He has a knack for finding holes that aren't there and running through first and second contact. Valladay is a workhorse and his strong play will help Chambers stay healthy, as well.
4. Will the passing game be better?
New offensive coordinator Tim Polasek has assured fans that the Pokes will utilize the entire width of the field. That means throwing the ball, however, Wyoming hasn't been able to do that with any efficiency the past couple of seasons. What receivers will step up for that to happen? Will Chambers be able to get them the ball?
5. Is this a prove-it year for head coach Craig Bohl?
It’s tough to be too critical of last season’s 2-4 record. It was a disjointed year littered with postponements and cancellations. That being said, Wyoming hasn’t contended for a division title in a few years, and Bohl has his system in place. Should we expect more out of this season?
Pokes Notes
University of Wyoming men’s basketball player, Kwane Marble II, entered his name into the transfer portal Sunday.
Former UW golfer David Hearn tied for 13th at the Puntacana Championship last weekend, firing a final-round 6-under. It marks his third top-15 finish this season, as he sits in 127th of the FedEx Cup Standings.