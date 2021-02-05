After a couple close wins over a good Nevada team, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team possessed a plethora of reasons to feel good and optimistic. In only took about four days for the humble pie to bake, pop out of the oven and be served to the Pokes.
Wyoming dropped games at San Diego State. They were lopsided affairs, one by a clean 30 points and the other by a neat 27 points.
The Cowboys were not good, defensively. The Aztecs went through Wyoming as effortlessly as a sneeze through a screen door, putting up 87 and 98 points, respectively.
Both contests were out of reach for the boys in brown and gold by about the third media timeout of the first half. Suffice it to say, it wasn’t a pleasant trip to the beaches of San Diego — to be fair, not many Wyoming teams of late have enjoyed their business trips to southern California.
The forgetful series hammered home a couple facts. The distance between Wyoming and the top tier of the Mountain West Conference is still relatively large and the impact of not having Kenny Foster will be felt.
Nearly every season that MWC can be divided up into tiers. One can look at the league and break it into multiple levels of hierarchy.
The first tier in 2021 encompasses the legitimate NCAA at-large contenders. Boise State, SDSU, Utah State and Colorado State reside there. Even within that group, a somewhat decent gap exists between Boise and SDSU and the other two.
The second tier is the large collection of middling teams in the MWC. This is comprised of Wyoming, Nevada, Fresno State and UNLV.
That grouping’s makeup largely revolves around young talent that may be able to snap at the top tier ever once in a while, but for the most part just pesters one another and feasts on the bottom.
That bottom tier is made up of San Jose State, Air Force and New Mexico, which rarely win and many times aren’t even competitive to most other league members.
The Pokes reside in the middle, and it’s a happy middling state based on where they were a season ago. Wyoming is young and those youngsters will likely ascended to that top tier soon enough.
For the time being, however, the Cowboys remain a step below the best. They average margin of defeat to Boise State and SDSU was 25 points. That’s pretty cut and dry, and even the chickens under the porch know disparity exists when the margin of victory is in the 25-point realm. Against the peer group formerly known as the middle, the Pokes are 3-1, having not played UNLV yet. Wyoming is 1-1 versus the bottom with four games left remaining against those struggling programs.
All that is said to say, Wyoming is fine. The Pokes are young and promising, but not quite to a point where they can bark at the big dogs on a consistent basis.
Those aforementioned losses to the Aztecs did come without Foster, who was averaging north of 10 points per game and shooting 43% from 3-point range. Foster was a knock-down 3-point specialist who also had the basketball acumen to drive when available and be where he needed to be both offensively and defensively.
In his stead, Drake Jeffries has stepped in and — remember those gaps we talked about — there’s one that exists between Foster’s play and Jeffries’ play. Jeffries only averages 6.9 points per game and connects on 37% of his 3s.
He doesn’t drive as well as Foster and isn’t as savvy at finding space and making his own shot. In the first two games without Foster, the Pokes shot 25 and 33%, respectively, from 3-point range in both games against the Aztecs. Those numbers aren’t pulling the truck up the hill.
Perhaps that’s just a foreign gym in San Diego or perhaps it’s just shooting against a defensive-minded team trying to build an at-large resume.
Or perhaps it’s something more. Perhaps the Pokes are just a step behind the Aztecs. And that’s OK. They’ll get there.