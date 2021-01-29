As a sports fans, it’s difficult to be told, “Remain patient.” We hear it all too often, and it’s not easy to stomach the lumps and losses with a supposed preordained payoff that may or may not eventually arrive.
University of Wyoming men’s basketball fans may receive the best of both worlds. Patience will be a must because this year’s team and the following year’s team will stand extremely young.
That youthful team is going to make mistakes. Sometimes they’re going to commit many rookie-like errors in one two-hour basketball game.
That inexperience is going to equate to losses that weren’t expected. Some of those losses may turn into two and three defeats in close proximity.
Those brown and gold freshmen — and to clarify, those freshmen will be freshmen next year, as well, due to this COVID-redshirt season — are talented. They’re extremely talented. The kind of talent that Wyoming basketball hasn't seen in decades.
This past home series against Nevada provided further evidence of those freshmen’s high ceiling. Specifically, in the series’ finale.
The Sunday game against the Wolf Pack featured 61 of Wyoming’s 93 points being tallied by freshmen. That means 66 percent of the points scored were done so by first-year players who have five more years of collegiate eligibility.
When Nevada made a late push and tied the game with under four minutes to play, it was freshman guard Marcus Williams taking it strong to the hoop for an old-fashioned 3-point play.
When Nevada kept clawing back to eventually tie it again — this time with just under two minutes remaining — it was freshman guard Xavier DuSell, showing up with a big 3-pointer from the left wing.
Williams ended the contest with 28 points in just 29 minutes played. The very next day, he was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Week for his efforts. DuSell came off the bench to add 13 points and has tallied double-figures in four of his last five games.
Another freshman, Graham Ike, was playing in his second college basketball game Sunday. He was sidelined for the first half of the season with a knee injury he endured during his senior year of high school.
Ike’s first collegiate game Friday was brief, committing five fouls in nine minutes played. Ike’s second game was anything but brief and forgetful. He played 22 minutes and produced a stat line consisting of 18 points and six rebounds.
More so than his points and rebounds was his presence in the paint. He’s a big body, 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, back-to-the-basket player, who Wyoming can feed on any given possession. He also patrols the paint defensively, altering shots and gobbling up misses, which is an area that has plagued UW at times this season.
Ike played a sizable role down the stretch Sunday, but picked up his fifth foul after being slapped with a technical. The big forward made a tremendous block at the rim, however, didn’t allow that to be the end of the sequence, as he uttered a magic word within earshot of an official.
So if Sunday’s game is microcosm of a season full of ups and down associated with young players, Ike’s block is an even further microcosm of that same phenomenon. Ike made a game-defining play in crunch time only to let his emotions get the better of him, disqualifying himself from the contest.
The freshman is uber-talented, evident by the monstrous block. The freshman is also still a freshman and will make mistakes such as woofing at the defender he just authoritatively turned away.
These three case studies of young promise, don’t even take into consideration that sophomores Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster combined for 24 points. Those are sophomores who will be sophomores next season, as well.
So to put a bow on Sunday’s game, 85 of the 93 points scored were by sophomores or freshmen. Players that have four and five years of eligibility left, respectively.
The future of Wyoming basketball is brighter than a sun-drenched day in Laramie. Pokes fans will just have to be patient from time to time.
Pokes Notes
The University of Wyoming wrestling team won six weight classes at the UVU Round Robin Tournament last weekend. Former Sheridan Bronc, Hayden Hastings, went 1-1 at the tournament
The UW indoor track and field team competed for the first time this season at the Air Force Invitational. The Cowboys took fourth and the Cowgirls placed ninth.
Pokes in the Pros
Quarterback Josh Allen was 28-for-48 for 287 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Buffalo’s 38-24 loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.