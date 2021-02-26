The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team’s series against San Jose State this week was canceled due to a positive test of COVID-19 within the Spartans’ program. Yet another cancellation for the Pokes, involving one of their foes.
Operating athletics amid a pandemic isn’t easy. Operating everyday life, in some ways, is difficult.
The NCAA has COVID-19 protocols that member schools must abide by, and each conference has its own set of rules it has rolled out when it comes to the virus. The one rule that’s missing, that should transcend every nook and cranny of collegiate athletics, is the forfeiter of games if an outbreak occurs within one’s program.
Fortunately, the Pokes have taken the necessary steps to mitigate the spread and contraction of COVID-19. Unfortunately, Wyoming has become the victim of this all too much in both football and basketball.
This series against SJSU is just the most recent occurrence. The Spartans are one of the three worst teams in the Mountain West Conference. These games in Laramie stood as a golden opportunity for the Cowboys to draw level at 8-8 in league play and improve their seeding ahead of the conference tournament.
Instead, the games will be wiped from the schedule, as if they were never there in the first place. But is that fair?
Is it fair that Wyoming — which has done everything right and remained COVID-19 clean — is being punished?
And to that end, why should San Jose State be able to dodge potential losses?
Why does their seeding potentially not take a hit with impending losses, when Wyoming’s may as result of not logging likely wins?
This isn’t the first time this sort of thing happened to the Cowboys. UNLV — at 1-4 with losses to Montana State and Davidson — contracted COVID-19 and didn’t make the trip up to Laramie just before Christmas. That would have been a nice start to conference play for the Pokes.
The COVID-19 conundrum happened to the Cowboys on the football field, as well. Twice, in fact.
Utah State had a COVID-19 outbreak in football that didn’t allow that game to happen. A home game for Wyoming against a winless team without a speck of offensive ability.
That would have been nice to play.
Now Air Force was a little bit more formidable as an opponent. But that being said, the Pokes always play the triple option well, and the more reps the better in what was a shortened football season.