It’s a small sample size, but there’s enough there to grab the faintest idea of what the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will look like under first-year head coach Jeff Linder. It wasn’t all pretty — coughing up a 20-point lead against Texas Southern — but without a doubt, it’s a breath of fresh air for a program that achingly needed it.
The last four years with Allen Edwards were a slow spiral to the cellar of the conference. The five years before that were a fruitful, albeit grind-heavy, six years under Larry Shyatt.
Linder’s Pokes — in a gorgeous set of new uniforms — look promising like they did under Shyatt. However, unlike Shyatt’s teams, which played lock-down defense and end-of-shot-clock offense, Linder’s teams are going to get up and down, shoot the 3-pointer early and often and attack the basket.
Freshman guard Marcus Williams represents the main culprit in both those aforementioned offensive categories. Williams, dare I say, resembles a young Josh Adams. He runs the offense, attacks with both the right and left hand, has finished acrobatically near the rim and has also knocked down a couple treys.
Through three games, the Dickinson, Texas, product is averaging 19 points, six assists, 3.7 rebounds and two steals per contest. Here’s to five more years of exciting playing from Williams.
Who in the world was masquerading as redshirt junior Hunter Thompson? The 6-foot-10 stretch forward — who rarely resembled his four-star rating out of high school in his first two years at UW — appears in good shape and confident in 2020.
He’s knocking down 46.2 percent of his 3-pointers and grabbing five rebounds per game to go alongside 13 points. Thompson exploded for a career-high 25 points in the season-opening victory over Mississippi Valley State.
Fellow redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado is the same solid all-around player he’d been the last three years. The difference for him is the fact that he won’t have to do it all. Maldonado has plenty of help around him.
Sophomore Kwane Marble II — who only played in Wednesday’s game because of COVID-19 precautions — looks aggressive and comfortable. Fellow sophomore Kenny Foster — who also only played in Wednesday’s game — is one of the headiest players on the team, knowing where to find space on offensive from every crevice on the floor.
Junior college transfer, Drake Jeffries, will grow into a reliable knock-down 3-point assassin. Freshman Jeremiah Oden will fill out his impressive frame and be a force down low. Junior college transfers Drew LaMont and Eion Nelson will provide rebounding help, and Xavier DuSell will carve out playing time in a crowded backcourt.
The players looked good. The style of play looked even better.
The movement in the open floor and in half-court sets resembled the Cowboy Saloon — if it were filled with sober and professional swing dancers. The ball moved rapidly from player to player, rarely sticking in any one’s hands.
The Pokes ran the court like horseback cowboys in spaghetti westerns, always in high gear and rarely slowing. Many 3s were hoisted and quite a few of them dropped for a team that will only solemnly see single digits appear on the shot clock.
It’s a new era in Wyoming basketball. Early returns indicate it will be a fun time for the foreseeable future.
Pokes notes
University of Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma was named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He boasted 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in the Pokes’ 45-14 win at UNLV.
Pokes in the Pros
Quarterback Josh Allen was 18-for-24 for 157 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Buffalo’s 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Running back Brian Hill rushed it 13 times for 55 yards in Atlanta’s 43-6 win over Las Vegas.
Linebacker Logan Wilson recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss, in Cincinnati’s 19-17 loss against the New York Giants.