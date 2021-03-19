For a little while there, it appeared as though the University of Wyoming was going to consider taking up permanent real-estate in Las Vegas. Following the Cowgirls’ improbable run to a Mountain West Conference Tournament title, the Cowboys were looking to shock outsiders, as well.
The Pokes pushed top-seeded and No. 16th-ranked San Diego State to the brink before falling 69-66 in the tournament quarterfinals. But it was in that loss were UW showed its bubbling potential.
Wyoming didn’t have success against the Aztecs during the regular season. Like, none at all. Like, throw out the tape, there’s no need to look at that one again.
The Pokes lost by a combined 57 points in two matchups against SDSU back in January. The games weren’t competitive. One featured a 63-point first half for the Aztecs, while the other goose was cooked by the second media time out of the first half.
It was a humbling pair of results for Wyoming following a sweep of Nevada. A collective pumping of the brakes needed to occur. Perhaps the Pokes warranted a little more time in the oven in order to rise to a point where they could compete against the standard bearer of the league.
That’s what made going into the quarterfinal matchup against the Aztecs downright frightening. SDSU did unspeakable things to Wyoming during the regular season, what did it have in store for postseason play?
The fears were present from the opening tip. The Aztecs cashed in on most of their early possessions, much like they did in San Diego in January, and questions arose of how the Pokes could slow the top seed which hadn't lost a game in a month and a half.
But Wyoming did just that. Instead of running with the Aztecs, UW slowed the pace.
The Pokes didn’t start an offensive possession until there were 15 seconds on the shot clock. That’s not the easiest thing to do or instill in young and talented team.
Players such as Marcus Williams, Xavier DuSell and Graham Ike want to run and gun and fire away against the best. However, that wasn’t how Wyoming was going to remain competitive in the contest.
And head coach Jeff Linder knew that. He knew that in order to stay in touch with the high-powered Aztecs, his Pokes would have to slow the pace and frustrate SDSU.
That’s precisely what happened. Couple that with Wyoming’s ability to shoot — hitting a dozen 3-pointers — and the Pokes were in the game for all 40 minutes.
Williams hit big shots from the outside and from in close, as he looked like a first-team All-MWC guard out there. Ike utilized crafty post moves and looked the part against a talented SDSU front court. DuSell hit six of the 10 treys he stepped into en route to a 21-point outburst.
Wyoming showed that with an effective game plan in place and young talent present it can compete with the best in the conference. The Pokes showed tremendous growth in two months, as they had a shot to tie in the waning seconds against a team they’d lost to by a combined 57 points during the regular season.
The proverbial future and patience horse has been beaten to death twice over, but it’ll be uttered once again. This Wyoming team is going to be good, very good, and it’ll soon return to Vegas as one of the favorites.
Pokes Notes
The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will battle No. 3-seeded UCLA on Monday at 8 p.m.