SHERIDAN — Austin Cowen is jelling with the Troopers baseball team.
Cowen is 22 games into his inaugural season coaching ‘AA’ baseball with the Troopers. He spent last season leading the Sheridan Jets to a 28-21 record in their first season playing in class ‘A’ in 2022. Cowen was named Manager of the Year.
Cowen replaced Ben Phillips who had been leading the Troopers for 14 years and stepped down to spend more time with family.
The Troopers are 11-11 heading into the weekend. Cowen expressed there have been moments to adapt.
“I think there's definitely been a bit of an adjustment period, maybe more for the team than me. But there is also a learning curve for me,” Cowen said. “I’m getting close to knowing what to expect from our guys and our opponents as well.”
Most of his roster was familiar with Cowen coming into this season. Cowen inherited 11 full-time Jet players that are now Troopers.
“It’s a lot of players,” Cowen said. “But that’s where the learning curve is for them. They’re getting used to the speed of the game in ‘AA’. But it’s been a really good experience.”
Pitcher, infielder and The Sheridan Press’ Boys Club Player of the Year Trevor Stowe said the team is attempting to follow in Cowen’s footsteps.
“I feel like he has been through a lot. He’s leading as an example,” Stowe said. “He went through all of our goals. He got drafted, and he went to college and played baseball. So just seeing him and how he did stuff really helps us follow in his footsteps.”
Cowen played at Western Illinois University and was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012 in the 35th round. He then played in the Dodgers farm league teams such as the Ogden Raptors and Great Lakes Loons.
Cowen expressed his team has shown flashes of excellence but wants the squad to build consistency.
“I think we have the potential to be really tough to beat. We need to put everything together,” Cowen said. “We've shown flashes of really dominant pitching and flashes of a lineup that can put up seven runs in an inning quickly. We've shown flashes of really tough defense. All those things we've shown are in glimpses. We just haven't brought consistency yet. That's where we're striving to get to.”
Cowen said pitching is a strength to his team and has been led by Stowe, Frankie Maestri, Tyler Riesen, Mason Manning and Avon Barney.
“The list continues from there, but those are the five that have given us the most innings,” Cowen said.
The new coach at the helm credits Cael Hamrick to being a player that shines at the plate. Cowen recalls Hamrick batting .420 with a pair of homers, multiple doubles and a pair of triples.
“He’s leading the team in RBIs, so he’s kept us in a lot of games,” Cowen said.
Reisen and Tyler Hutton were also mentioned as players that have shown growth at the plate this season. Stowe, who wrapped up his freshman season at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California, is batting third in the batting order due to his reliable at-bats.
The Troopers battle Cody in a doubleheader, Saturday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.