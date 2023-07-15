07.14 Indinan Relay_JB 001.jpg
S/M Express' Desmond Archilta races to may up ground on the leader during the second heat of the World Championship Indian Relay Race at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Friday, July 14, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Wednesday’s run wasn’t what they had hoped. But the Lodge Grass, Montana, Indian Relay Race is on the upside.

S/M Express waited an extended amount of time Friday night to compete for a sold out Sheridan County Fairgrounds crowd. A rider and gatekeeper were down and injured in heat one as a pair of ambulances were needed to assist the duo to the hospital. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

