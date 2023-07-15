SHERIDAN — Wednesday’s run wasn’t what they had hoped. But the Lodge Grass, Montana, Indian Relay Race is on the upside.
S/M Express waited an extended amount of time Friday night to compete for a sold out Sheridan County Fairgrounds crowd. A rider and gatekeeper were down and injured in heat one as a pair of ambulances were needed to assist the duo to the hospital.
“It didn’t bother us to wait our turn,” S/M Express Team Captain Dustin Kruger said. “We’ve been through it many times before.”
It wasn’t their first rodeo.
Team jockey Desmond Archilta, 17, were nearly flawless in the run Friday evening. Archilta dismounted the horse and jumped on to the next and made it look easy. Catcher Jadence Archilta and setup man Chico Half excelled in their roles. It was a team effort and the exchanges were clean.
“It was the best run we had all year,” Kruger said. “We really came together today.”
Friday night’s win served as redemption for Desmond Archilta and S/M Express. They were unable to post a time Wednesday.
“My horse had too much power and I fell off,” Archilta said.
S/M Express answered with a second-place finish Thursday evening.
Various S/M Express teammates were asked if they advanced to the championship round for Saturday night. The belief was there weren’t enough disqualifications from other competitors to advance and take one the five coveted spots at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo World Championship Indian Relay Race. The no time Wednesday along with a competitive field may have prevented the team from Lodge Grass to qualify.
"Everybody takes it as a big deal. It’s one of the races everybody wants to win,” Archilta said.
The sport of Indian Relay is more than 400 years old, according to Buffalo Bill Center of the West. It’s believed to be the oldest extreme sport. S/M Express has a much younger history as Kruger started the team in 2016. They have won multiple championships including one in Nebraska with Archilta riding. It was his first time with S/M Express.
The Crow Nation team is seeking their first championship win in Sheridan. Though Half and Kruger won the 2012 World Championship Indian Relay Race in Sheridan when they competed on the Blanket Bull team.
Kruger expressed everyone in the sport has spills. He said Archilta is a great jockey due to his athleticism. Kruger and Half also gave credit to John Nomee, who trail rides and gallops the nine horses that belong to S/M Express.
“He does the hard work,” Half said.
The team 51 miles north of Sheridan is competing in an age where Indian Relay racing is gaining stream. Half said at one time races only occurred on reservations but now there are races at fairs and rodeos in Western states such as the Dakotas, Washington and other towns in Wyoming such as Evanston.
The extreme sport has captured the interests of those who have witnessed. Indian Relay transcends sports and is a cultural experience for spectators. S/M Express is part of the long-storied sport and continues and serves as a long tradition of Native Americans.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.