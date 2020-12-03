SHERIDAN — One day after the NA3HL named Sheridan Hawks forward Jacob Cummings its Frontier Division Player of the Week, the league named Cummings its Forward of the Month Wednesday.
Cummings scored 10 goals and logged 13 assists throughout the month, as he recorded at least two points in each of the Hawks six games. His 10 goals and 23 points led the league during November, and his 44 cumulative points currently lead the North American 3 Hockey League.
Most recently, Cummings put up back-to-back five-point games against the Gillette Wild last weekend to best his previous top performance of the month when he had four assists against Bozeman Nov. 14.
Sheridan (10-1) hosts the Yellowstone Quake (5-9) at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.