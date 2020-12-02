SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League named Sheridan Hawks forward Jacob Cummings its Frontier Division Star of the Week Tuesday. Cummings put up back-to-back five-point performances against the Gillette Wild this past weekend to earn the title.
The forward currently leads the NA3HL with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) through 11 games played — averaging a league-best four points per game.
Cummings had a hat trick and two assists Friday en route to the Hawks beating the Wild 9-3, and he scored two goals while recording three assists Saturday as Sheridan went on to win 8-3. The Anchorage, Alaska native has recorded multiple points in his past six games and has had a point in all but one of the Hawks’ contests.
Sheridan (10-1) hosts the Yellowstone Quake (5-9) at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.