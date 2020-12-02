12-02-20 Cummings.jpg

The Gillette Wild struggled all night long to contain the explosive skating and aggressive shooting of the Sheridan Hawks’ Jacob Cummings (11) Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawks tamed the Wild 9-3, and Cummings was named NA3HL Frontier Division Star of the Week Tuesday.

SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League named Sheridan Hawks forward Jacob Cummings its Frontier Division Star of the Week Tuesday. Cummings put up back-to-back five-point performances against the Gillette Wild this past weekend to earn the title. 

The forward currently leads the NA3HL with 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) through 11 games played — averaging a league-best four points per game. 

Cummings had a hat trick and two assists Friday en route to the Hawks beating the Wild 9-3, and he scored two goals while recording three assists Saturday as Sheridan went on to win 8-3. The Anchorage, Alaska native has recorded multiple points in his past six games and has had a point in all but one of the Hawks’ contests. 

Sheridan (10-1) hosts the Yellowstone Quake (5-9) at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.

