BIG HORN — The Wyoming Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association chose Big Horn High School Athletic Director Mike Daley as the 2020-2021 Wyoming High School Athletic Director of the Year.
Daley demonstrated a commitment to his profession and devotion to professional development, according to a press release. This summer, he brought Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian to provide professional development to all coaches in Sheridan County School District 1, SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said.
“His dedication to growing coaches, creating positive experiences for student athletes and working with the coaches and ADs across the state is an example for all to follow,” Kilbride said.
The honor was voted on by the athletic directors in the state of Wyoming.
“It is an honor to receive this recognition since it is a tribute rom his own peers,” WIAAA President Thomas Jassman of Rock Springs said.