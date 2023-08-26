daley.jpg
Big Horn activities director Mike Daley holds his John Wooden Legacy Award certificate Aug. 24, 2023. The award named after the former UCLA men's basketball coach is given to coaches that excel on and off the court.

 Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School activities director and current girls basketball head coach Mike Daley received the National High School Basketball Coaches Association’s John Wooden Legacy Award.

The recognition seeks to honor scholastic basketball coaches around the country who are educators and have achieved excellence on the floor, in the classroom and in the community that further embody the characteristics and legacy of Coach John Wooden. The criteria for this award are rooted in the ideals of education, longevity, character, service and excellence.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

