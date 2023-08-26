BIG HORN — Big Horn High School activities director and current girls basketball head coach Mike Daley received the National High School Basketball Coaches Association’s John Wooden Legacy Award.
The recognition seeks to honor scholastic basketball coaches around the country who are educators and have achieved excellence on the floor, in the classroom and in the community that further embody the characteristics and legacy of Coach John Wooden. The criteria for this award are rooted in the ideals of education, longevity, character, service and excellence.
The award is named after John Wooden who won 10 NCAA national championships at the UCLA men’s basketball program from 1964-1975.
“Anytime your name is mentioned with John Wooden it’s an honor,” Daley said.
Daley has head coached the girls and boys basketball teams at his alma mater of Big Horn for a combined 18 seasons. He led the Lady Rams to back-to-back Class 21 state championships in 2008 and 2009. Daley noted the championship runs were sparked with great senior leadership and sparked by an intense rivalry against Tongue River, who also had a good product on the hardwood.
“They had big goals, and my job was to facilitate to reach them,” Daley said. “It was a matter of me providing them an avenue to reach their goals and I felt great about that. They played four state championships in a row in basketball and volleyball. It was very impressive. They were so driven. They have a special place in my heart.”
Daley’s girls basketball teams appeared in six state tournaments while his boys teams made four.
The Legacy Award recipient has a reputation in the Big Horn community of being passionate of the athletic programs.
“When I think of Mike I think of someone who truly bleeds maroon and gold, head football coach Kirk McLaughlin said.
The Big Horn coaching staff took note of Daley’s passion for his duties.
“He has been a part of Big Horn for many years and has loved the community, school, students and athletes,” head volleyball coach Alli Nikont said.
Daley described his coaching style as intense but said all that is required from his teams are to play their hardest. His quips that his teams seem to peak at the right time — toward the end of the season heading into the tournament.
“[Daley] is passionate about Big Horn, not just athletics but academics as well… “He wants the best for the school he attended and is always encouraging the students to demand excellence and hold themselves to the highest standards.”
Daley held back emotions as he described his time thus far at Big Horn High School.
“So many positive things have happened since I came to Big Horn,” Daley said. “They kids have made it possible to win an award such as [The John Wooden Legacy Award]. The kids are fully responsible. Caring for the kids is what has always mattered most to me. I can’t thank the community and those that have put their trust in me enough.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.