SHERIDAN — DJ Dearcorn, Jeff Martini and Chad Conley all feel the same way.
And that’s not a rarity for members of the Sheridan High School football coaching staff — a unit that has led the Broncs to six 4A state championships in the last 14 years.
Dearcorn even jokes about coaching with head coach Jeff Mowry for so long that he can pretty much read what’s on his mind in certain situations.
But when asked what they’ll miss most about coaching football at Sheridan, Dearcorn, Martini and Conley each said some variation of “spending time with the other coaches.”
“Our families have grown up together,” Martini said.
The trio is leaving its respective posts on the Broncs coaching staff and won’t be on the sidelines together this fall.
Dearcorn has been with Sheridan since 2007 and was part of the group that ended the program’s decade-long streak of losing seasons that same year. Martini arrived in 2012, and Conley joined in 2018.
“It’s a pretty special program, and that’s not because of luck,” Dearcorn said. “It’s because good people are putting in the time and being mindful of those who provided that service before them. I’ve just been fortunate to experience it.”
Dearcorn helped build the Broncs’ culture. Martini enhanced it. Conley continued it.
It focuses on brotherhood and being committed to excellence as Sheridan football players and men.
The culture is so strong it shocked Conley when he got to Sheridan.
“I was blown away,” Conley said. “You see the results as an outsider. But when you get down into it and see all the hard work, it’s not easy. It’s pretty much a year-round deal. It’s a first-class operation ...
“All of these guys are easily college coaches. To get those kinds of people and to keep them, that’s extremely rare.”
Dearcorn, the defensive coordinator for the last 10 seasons, wants to spend more time with his family, following the schedules of his three daughters.
“Football has been a big love in my life for the 40 years I’ve been on Earth,” Dearcorn said. “To let that go and find some new passions was difficult but also exciting for the program and exciting for me and my family.”
Martini, the former defensive backs and wide receivers coach, also serves as Sheridan’s boys basketball head coach. He said football season feeds right into basketball season, and that resulted in him spending less time with his family than he’d like, as well.
“For me, I felt like I was missing out on being a dad, and that has to be the most important part,” Martini said. “(Coaching football) was always fun. The time commitment, at this point in my life, was just too difficult.”
Conley, who coached linebackers and offensive linemen, got his real estate license this spring and began a new job at ABC Realty.
“It was a tough decision,” Conley said.
All three mentioned the 2019 state title game victory over Thunder Basin as a favorite memory with the Broncs. That, and the daily time spent with their players and fellow coaches.
Dearcorn, Martini and Conley were part of numerous achievements with the program.
The Broncs haven’t had a losing season since 2006. Last season, they advanced to the 4A state semifinals for the 13th consecutive year. That is the longest active stretch in the state. Before last year, they appeared in five straight state championship games.
Sheridan hopes to chug on under Mowry. The principles aren’t changing, just like they didn’t pivot when Mowry replaced Don Julian, who steered the program from 2007-2017.
But a few administrators of the culture are changing.
Mowry said two of the three job vacancies are filled. Marshall McEwen will handle the defensive play-calling duties this fall.
The changes are different for a program that’s had great stability since Julian came to town and brought Mowry, Dearcorn and others with him.
“It was like a built-in family,” Martini said.