CLEARMONT — Ken DeCock paused for four seconds.
“That’s tough,” he said, pondering the question of what he’d like his team’s identity to be.
Six more seconds of silence.
“You know, I can’t really come up with an identity,” he said. “But what we talked about recently is, back in 2017, (the University of) Nebraska had a women’s volleyball team with [four new starters] and [two] new coaches, and they were never supposed to win. And they all got together and came up with their motto: Why not us?”
That is the attitude DeCock is instilling in his Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team this season, his first as head coach. He accepted the high school job earlier this summer after a few seasons as the junior high school coach. Now, he’s tasked with rebuilding a program that went 3-7 last fall.
“I’m loving it,” DeCock said. “The girls are doing amazing — better than I was anticipating. I’m happy.”
DeCock has always loved volleyball. He grew up in Canada and played there in high school, but he never coached the sport until about seven years ago. He volunteered as a coach for Sheridan College.
By trade, DeCock is an attorney. Outside of his job, he is a father to five girls.
“I’m surrounded at all times,” he said.
He got into coaching when his daughters were youth soccer players.
Now, at Arvada-Clearmont, he combines his love of volleyball and helping girls grow with the deliberateness of an attorney.
He remains calm — and often quiet — during practice drills.
“I figure the girls are here because they want to be here,” DeCock said. “If I have to yell at them to get them to do something, they probably should be doing something else. They’re here because they want to learn, and I’m here to help facilitate them learning and being the best they can be. But I can’t force them to be the best. They have to want to be the best. And these girls do.”
It helps he coached a lot of the same now-varsity girls when they were in junior high. They know his philosophies.
“He’s a good coach,” sophomore outside hitter Kamy Michelena said. “He’s really focusing on fundamentals … Here’s a quote we have: ‘dedicated, disciplined and deliberate.’”
“He makes us fine-tune everything,” said Dellana Michelena, a freshman middle hitter and Kamy’s younger sister.
Just like as a lawyer, DeCock works hard as a coach. He studies. He goes to clinics. He said, nowadays, he spends more time coaching than working at his private law practice.
“Volleyball really is a very cerebral game,” DeCock said. “It’s a lot different than people tend to assume when watching. It looks pretty simple, but it’s really not.”
That’s why the fundamentals are important. That’s why staying together as a team is important. DeCock is setting his team’s expectations high. He wants to go to the state title game in Casper.
“Why not us?”
Oh, and that 2017 University of Nebraska team?
It won the national championship.