SHERIDAN — There are a plethora of activities and sports children can be involved in. Sheridan County is no exception with many choices between the YMCA, Sheridan Recreation District, the Tongue River Valley Community Centers and others.
YMCA taekwondo instructor Robin Johnson made a case for his sport.
“Why not try taekwondo?” asked Johnson. “There are health benefits, it’s for self-defense and it’s just something to do. In the past, I’ve had a lot of home school kids that are in taekwondo, and it also becomes kind of their social life. There’s a social life that comes along with it.”
Taekwondo classes are held at the YMCA Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m. Many of the students are young beginners, that Johnson calls “minnies” who are aged 6 to 10. Instructor Megan Garretson spends most of her time teaching the taekwondo youngsters.
Johnson has practiced taekwondo for nearly 40 years and has been an instructor for about 35 years.
“There is always more to learn,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter how long you’ve done it. There’s no, ‘Well, I’ve got it all down now. Time to go take a nap.’”
Like many sports in Wyoming, travel is involved. Taekwondo students travel across the state for testing a few times a year to rank up to a new belt.
“I like sparring and all the techniques that we learn. The friendships we make is a fun part of it too,” said 11-year-old Eric Gutierrez who has earned a red belt with a black stripe.
Johnson expressed the martial art can build a foundation of learning for children.
“They’re learning how to set goals,” Johnson said. “At the end of each session, they can promote, they’re going to learn a few more new techniques, and they get a little color on their belt. And the belt, whichever rank it is, is a representation of their knowledge in taekwondo. They learn that by coming to class regularly, which is where dedication comes into play as well.”
People who are unfamiliar with martial arts may be confused by the differences between taekwondo and karate.
“Taekwondo is a hardstyle martial art. And how it would compare to karate is that taekwondo is based on scientific principles,” Johnson said. “Taekwondo is a relatively new martial art, because it was named taekwondo in 1955. So karate is thousands of years old. I don’t particularly know the philosophy behind karate, but I can say taekwondo is a theory of power. It creates a maximum amount of power that your body can generate, by scientifically applying principle to your technique.”
Taekwondo originated from Korea. Today, it is a global sport that has no borders and is for just about anyone.
“It’s all over the world,” Johnson said. “The founder of taekwondo did not want to have political boundaries. Taekwondo is everywhere. We’ll teach it to anyone, unless you’re a criminal. Then we won’t teach it because we don’t want bad guys knowing all this awesome stuff. So otherwise, religion and philosophy, politics, country, color doesn’t matter. They’re all the same. When we come into the gym, you can see that we’re all dressed alike. You can’t tell the occupation anywhere by the uniform. Social identity is a useless obstacle in taekwondo.”
Johnson expressed instructing the children is what he loves most of his time being a senior master.
“It’s great watching these kids grow and learn and blossom,” Johnson said “It takes a lot of dedication for them. People who take taekwondo, maybe for a couple of months, maybe for six months, makes an impression on their life. They’ll remember it 20 years later. If you stick with taekwondo, it will change your life.”
Johnson said the sport kept him busy and out of trouble.
“For nearly 40 years, I have taekwondo three nights a week, and some weekends,” Johnson said. “So it is quite a sacrifice. And I would wonder why everyone doesn’t want to take taekwondo. However, not everyone can make that kind of commitment. I ask how long does it take a student on average to earn their black belt. It’s a trick question, because the average student doesn’t get there.”