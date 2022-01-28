SHERIDAN — Before the season, Sheridan head coach Ryan Sullivan and his Lady Broncs set a goal. Every game, they wanted to hold their opponents to less than 50 points.
Now, halfway through their schedule, that objective remains at the forefront. Sheridan plays conference foe Kelly Walsh Friday and has some of its most challenging basketball still ahead. The Lady Broncs want their defense to carry them through.
“I think (50) is an important number for us,” Sullivan said. “If we continue to keep teams close to that, we’ll continue to be competitive. We’ve been in dogfights every single game this year, and I hope we’re getting better.”
The Lady Broncs currently hold a 6-5 overall record, and all six of their victories have come when keeping opposing teams to less than 50 points. They’ve lost only two such games, one to Rock Springs three weeks ago and one to Thunder Basin last Saturday.
How does a team set itself up for that type of defensive success?
Repetition, repetition, repetition.
Not that the Lady Broncs don’t spend practice time on offense. They do. But even on the rare days where offense is the focus, Sheridan will do at least one defensive drill, Alli Ligocki said.
“We don’t shoot the ball well all the time,” Sullivan said. “It’s not because we’re not capable. But if you only hang your hat on making shots, it’s going to betray you every once in a while. It’s something we have to do a good job at — guarding.”
The Lady Broncs feature a smaller, guard-filled roster this year.
“I think the story on us is, we’re not a big 4A basketball team,” Sullivan said.
They throw multiple defensive looks at teams and let their guards fly around to pester opponents and cause turnovers. That sets up their offense to play faster-paced, full-court basketball that suits their personnel rather than slugging it out with larger teams in the post.
Defensive battles often lead to close games, though. Eight of Sheridan’s 11 games have been decided by less than 10 points, and five have come down to five points or less. They haven’t won or lost by more than five since Jan. 11. Ligocki said the close games have taught the Lady Broncs about each other.
“As a team in general, we’ve just become more comfortable playing with each other and we’re able to trust each other more,” she said.
In addition to the 50-point goal, Sheridan has two smaller targets. No. 1, win every quarter by four. When achieved, that helps the Lady Broncs avoid close games. No. 2, begin every quarter with a “turkey” — three defensive stops in a row. That establishes a tone.
They’ll have to establish a tone Friday against Kelly Walsh, another team Sullivan described as “big.” The contest is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Kelly Walsh. Then, Sheridan hosts Buffalo at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Lady Broncs beat the Bison on the road earlier this month.
“We just have to keep working hard,” Ligocki said.