SHERIDAN — Teary North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks embraced under the scoreboard at the St. Peters Rec-Plex that showed a 7-1 loss to the Rochester Grizzlies in the Fraser Cup national tournament semifinals Sunday. Eighteen skaters had just played their final junior hockey game and all 27 Hawks ended their historic season short of achieving their ultimate goal of a league championship.
“I’m disappointed we couldn’t bring it all the way home after everything we’ve been through,” forward Jacob Cummings said.
“I’ve been better,” forward Blake Billings said.
But 200 feet opposite the Hawks hung the NA3HL division champion banners with Sheridan’s Frontier Division championship banner front and center between the East and South division champions. When defenseman Brice French led a group prayer before players trickled off the ice, he reminded the team of its accomplishments.
The 2020-21 Hawks, though not Fraser Cup champions, won the regular season Frontier Division, regular season NA3HL league title and Frontier Division title in postseason. They finished the regular season 39-1 on a multi-game winning streak that ended at 41 games in the Frontier Division finals April 10. They beat the Northeast Generals 13-2 in the organization’s first national championship tournament game April 15 to set the league record for most goals scored and tie the record for greatest margin of victory in a Fraser Cup game.
Players hung their heads, rested chins on top of their hockey sticks and hastily wiped away tears when they ended their season with a 44-3-1 record. Both head coach Andy Scheib and assistant coach Chad Bailey hugged every player who will forever be a part of a historic Sheridan season.
“‘We set a lot of records and beat a lot of teams,’” Scheib said he told the team after the game. “‘To go 39-1, that can’t be overlooked. We battled through a lot of adversity. Don’t hang your heads.’”
Early suspicions, late additions
After just four days of training camp in late September 2020, head coach Andy Scheib suspected the 2020-21 team would yield a more successful season after an already successful 2019-20 inaugural campaign that ended with a 35-10-1-1 regular-season record.
“It’s tough for me to compare, but I’m happier now than I was last year, especially with the new guys I have coming in,” Scheib said Sept. 24. “Culture-wise, their compete level and their intensity and their will to get better and will to win is head and shoulders above where we were last year.”
As the season progressed, the head coach and his players confirmed his suspicions, saying repeatedly the group’s camaraderie served as an X-factor for Sheridan even when adding players via trade or simple acquisitions. Captains and NA3HL veterans Cummings, Billings and forward Gavin Miller helped develop team chemistry off the ice that translated to the Hawks’ performance on the ice.
Defenseman Dakota Kott and forward Zach Brydges joined the team several months into the season from the North American Hockey League’s Jamestown Rebels who are part of the Tier II junior hockey league that serves as the parent to the NA3HL. Kott finished the season with 30 points (7 goals, 23 assists) and a plus-48 rating, while Brydges recorded 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in the regular season and eight in the postseason.
“We brought in some guys at the end, and we just became tighter and tighter as the year went along,” Kott said. “It was just an amazing year with these guys, and I don’t think anybody would trade anyone for anything.”
Besides Kott and Brydges from the NAHL, Scheib added defensemen French and Davis Smidt during the final stretch of the season, as well as five forwards — Tony Brings, Derek Humphreys, Teejay Torgrimson, Nick Wieben and Jack Harris.
A Cody native and former Yellowstone Quake player, Harris finished with the third-most regular season points for the Hawks with 62, while Wieben and Humphreys finished in Sheridan’s top 10 point-getters, as well.
Goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos came to Sheridan with French from the Texas Roadrunners, winning 10 of the 11 games he started with the Hawks during the regular season and stopping 123 of 134 shots he faced in three games in the Fraser Cup tournament.
The later additions added depth to Sheridan’s linemates Cummings and Billings who finished the regular season with 112 and 79 points, respectively, as both averaged more than two points per game. The Hawks ended the regular season with a league-best 208 goal differential, winning games by an average of 5.2 goals.
“The thing I’m going to remember the most is today,” Scheib said Sunday. “Everyone had a tear in their eye because of how hard we worked and what we had to do to get to this point. To see the relationships formed, sit back and look at it, that’s for me, that’s the best thing I could have.”
Seeking revenge, other major moments
Cummings, Billings and a handful of other Hawks veterans channeled their frustration with how the 2019-20 season ended after the coronavirus forced the cancellation of the NA3HL playoffs last March, robbing Sheridan of a home playoff game after a game one loss to Great Falls.
After opening the 2020-21 season against the Bozeman Icedogs on the road and losing their only game Oct. 3, 2020, the Hawks put together their 38-game regular season winning streak by finding ways to win despite uncharacteristic performances, using their depth to out-battle opponents and embraced their championship aspirations.
Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Sheridan only played out-of-division opponents in December 2020, traveling to Iowa to play the North Iowa Bulls and St. Louis Jr. Blues in the Bulls Holiday Classic. The Hawks finished the mini-tournament 2-2, solidifying their ability to compete for a championship against tougher teams.
Sheridan won three games in three days to start 2021, claiming sole possession of first place in the league. It didn’t affect any games, but the team remains under investigation by the United States Center for SafeSport for hazing allegations made in February.
The Hawks rattled off 22 more wins after their three-win start to 2021 with a handful of players collecting Frontier Division Star of the Week honors and January Player of the Month awards en route to claiming the Frontier Division and league titles and securing a spot in the Fraser Cup national championship tournament.
A first-round playoff series sweep over the Missoula Jr. Bruins set up the Hawks to play Great Falls in the Frontier Division finals when Sheridan won game one, dropped game two to snap their 41-game winning streak then won game three to earn the No. 1 seed in the national tournament.
The Hawks bused 16 hours to St. Louis for the Fraser Cup before their record-setting 13-2 Northeast Generals win, 2-1 overtime loss to the North Iowa Bulls and semifinals defeat.
“We accomplished a lot,” Smidt said. “We faced a lot of adversity. There’s nothing to really be sad about.”
Aged out, legacy left
On the 16-hour bus ride back to Sheridan from St. Louis, Hawks veterans reminded players who are eligible to play junior hockey next year to cherish their time in the NA3HL or elsewhere. Seven Sheridan players specifically will be a part of NA3HL and Hawks history.
Goaltender James Downie, defenseman Briar Sylvester and forwards Jonathon Teasdale, Justin Schwartzmiller, Miller, Billings and Cummings leave the Sheridan Hawks organization having played during the team’s inaugural 2019-20 season and its first full season, including the entirety of the postseason, this year.
Schwartzmiller, Billings and Cummings earned Frontier Division Stars of the Week throughout the season, while Cummings became the NA3HL’s Forward of the Month in November, the first time a Sheridan Hawk had ever earned the title. Two months later, Cummings earned the title again in February along with NA3HL first-year Simon Herz who earned the Defenseman of the Month award.
Those successes brought full limited-capacity crowds to the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center for home games, showcasing the players’ strong relationship with the town of Sheridan built last season and continued despite coronavirus-related restrictions this year.
When the Hawks hugged each other after their semifinals loss, they did so with Sheridan locals cheering them on from the stands at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The 2020-21 Sheridan team will undoubtedly remember the stinging 7-1 loss to the Rochester Grizzlies, but the Hawks will cherish relationships formed with billet families, coaches and players during their historic season.
“Five years down the road, we’re not going to remember who won the Fraser Cup,” Schwartzmiller said. “We’re going to remember our teammates and the friendships we made this year.”
It’s why Cummings will miss not only the Whitney Rink, but the Sheridan Hawks’ locker room bustling with the 27 players from the 2020-21 team.
“‘If anything, take the memories you’ve made with each other,’” Bailey said to the team after the game Sunday. “Take the relationships you’ve made with each other and don’t lose them. Don’t be afraid to call each other, don’t be afraid to call us.’ They should be proud of what they’ve done this season.”