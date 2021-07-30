SHERIDAN — Cody Kilpatrick will cherish this season because of his teammates. Carter Dubberley will remember it for a tournament win in Dickinson, North Dakota. For Ben Phillips, it’s the great team pitching and the Ted Williams-like hitting of Kilpatrick and Trevor Stowe.
And Dalton Nelson — he hopes this is the team that will be looked back on as the squad that birthed a run of dominance.
After Casper eliminated them from the Wyoming Legion AA tournament Wednesday, the Sheridan Troopers’ 2021 is over, relegated to just memories.
“I told them I was proud of them and that they had a great season,” Phillips, the Troopers’ manager, said Thursday. “I know this isn’t the way we wanted it to end. It’s disappointing.”
Casper beat up on Sheridan Wednesday, capitalizing on the Troopers’ self-inflicted mistakes and beating them 12-6. Sheridan won its first game of the tournament over Evanston Monday but stumbled against Cheyenne Tuesday before its inability to keep up with Casper.
“I feel like we lost some of our confidence,” Dubberley said. “I think it was a shock to some of our young guys. Some of that comes with experience, of course. We just didn’t relax and have fun.”
Some of that pressure comes from the high expectations they placed on themselves at the beginning of the season. The Troopers knew they were a talented bunch. They wanted to be in the state championship game, challenging perennial powerhouse Cheyenne.
But Sheridan slumped out of the 2021 gates. It held a 12-9 record at the end of May. The Troopers eventually settled in, going 31-14 over the final two months.
“It was an awesome year,” Kilpatrick said. “It was so fun. These are guys I played baseball with my entire life. So to come up here and play AA ball with all these guys, it was special. And any time you can get 40 wins in a season, that really shows just how talented this group is.”
Kilpatrick and Trevor Stowe set the tone, offensively, for this year’s squad. Kilpatrick finished with a .407 batting average and 61 runs knocked in. Stowe put up even bigger numbers, hitting .410 with 66 RBIs, both team highs. Stowe was also part of a pitching staff that finished with a 3.87 overall earned run average.
“Stats are cool and all,” Kilpatrick said. “But at the end of the year, stats don’t win you a state title. Sadly, we just didn’t get that this year, but it makes me excited for next year.”
Next year, most of the same characters return. The Troopers are set to lose only a few players, and seniors Dalton Nelson, Hunter Stone and Dubberley are all young enough to qualify for next season’s roster.
“Going out like that (to Casper) is definitely not the way we wanted to go out,” Nelson said. “So that’s just going to fuel the hunger to come back and do a lot better next year … This team is like our starting block of what we can do in the future.”