SHERIDAN — Saturday’s Sheridan High School swim invitational was an opportunity to break a 28-year record.
Sheridan’s Rio Tanner broke the school record with a 395.40 score on 11 dives, breaking Leon Schatz’s record of 370.85 in 1994. Schatz held his diving record for 28 years. Tanner’s score was good for second place Saturday as Ronan Robinson from Laramie High School posted 488.50 points.
“I didn’t even know there was a record for diving until after last season,” Tanner said. “I was told that I came close and I should try to get it this year.”
Tanner broke the record as a junior and has the majority of this season and his senior season to break his own record.
“That’s what I’m going to do,” Tanner said.
The junior new record holder is appreciative of everyone for coming to the meet and specifically thanked his dive coach, Wendy Vigel.
“He’s been doing great. Just to see how far he’s come from. Two years ago, he never had been on a diving board before and now to break the school record today. It’s awesome,” said head coach Brent Moore.
The Broncs finished in third place out of nine teams at the invitational, while Laramie took first and Buffalo claimed second.
Senior Jarret Thompson placed third in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:44.94, which is roughly 25 seconds from the school record. One of his top goals of the season is to beat the record. Moore and Thompson believe it’s a possible feat.
“He’s not the loudest person on the team, but he’s the first one to do what needs to be done,” Moore said. “He works super hard. He’s got some really high goals for this year. So hopefully that’ll pay off. He’s just a great kid.”
Thompson realizes what he’s up against.
“It’s a little daunting, but I think I can rise to the challenge,” Thompson said.
Thompson is not just a swimmer but has an internship at Dan’s Fish and hopes to major in wildlife biology at the University of Wyoming. For Thompson, water is his domain.
“I enjoy being around the water. I like fishing too. It’s relaxing for me,” Thompson said. “It’s just something that I have loved since the age of three. That’s when I started swimming. So the water is somewhere I like to be around.”
Sophomore Lincoln Carroll also placed in the top three Saturday in the 100-meter backstroke.
The Sheridan boys swimming team will continue action in Laramie Friday for the southeast duals, starting at 5 p.m.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.