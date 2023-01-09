swim2.jpg
Jarret Thompson swims the 400-meter freestyle race where he finished in third place Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

 Justin Hunter | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Saturday’s Sheridan High School swim invitational was an opportunity to break a 28-year record.

Sheridan’s Rio Tanner broke the school record with a 395.40 score on 11 dives, breaking Leon Schatz’s record of 370.85 in 1994. Schatz held his diving record for 28 years. Tanner’s score was good for second place Saturday as Ronan Robinson from Laramie High School posted 488.50 points. 

