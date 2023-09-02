SHERIDAN — The Broncs took an early lead and were off to the races with little to no resistance. The Sheridan football team soundly beat Cheyenne South 69-3.
Sheridan is 13-0 against South since their first meeting in 2011. Friday night was the largest margin of victory against the Bison.
The Broncs scored the moment they touched the pigskin. Dane Steel returned a 65-yard punt for a touchdown less than five minutes into the game. Sheridan missed the extra point. Ty Gilbertson returned an interception from 41 yards out two minutes later for his first career touchdown.
Dom Berrettini finished the next offensive drive with a four-yard quarterback keeper.
Steel returned another punt for a 53-yard TD. Steel wasn’t done as he scored his third touchdown of the night on a 48-yard reception from Berrettini. The Broncs led 34-0 at the end of the first quarter.
“It felt great,” Steel said. “There’s a lot of moving parts to it. There’s a lot of things that people won’t recognize in those plays. There are 10 guys blocking on every one of those plays. I’m glad to have them.”
Nahir Aguirre continued the dominance in the second quarter with a one-yard TD carry. Kelton Crow added another rushing TD to the stat sheet. Gilbertson blocked a punt deep in Bronc territory and Jackson Lynn landed on the ball in the end zone for a score. Sheridan led 55-0 with a quarter remaining.
Gilbertson, the backup quarterback, scampered for an 80-yard TD run. He finished the night with an offensive and defensive touchdown.
“It felt good,” Gilbertson said. “It’s always good to get younger guys in and get some reps.”
South avoided a shutout by kicking a field goal with less than nine minutes left.
Chance Morris had a 19-yard touchdown run to propel the Broncs to a 69-3 lead late in the fourth quarter.
The Broncs played much of the depth chart due to the comfortable lead, allowing younger players to gain experience.
“It’s super fun watching them go out there and compete. They want to be out there and compete at practice every night and they finally got their chance,” Steel said.
Sheridan combined for 188 return yards on defense and punt team for the night. The Broncs had 296 offensive yards compared to South’s 77.
The Broncs travel to Laramie to face the Plainsmen (0-2) Friday at 6 p.m.
