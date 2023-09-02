SHERIDAN — The Broncs took an early lead and were off to the races with little to no resistance. The Sheridan football team soundly beat Cheyenne South 69-3.

Sheridan is 13-0 against South since their first meeting in 2011. Friday night was the largest margin of victory against the Bison.  

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you