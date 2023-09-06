SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted Don King Days as it served as the last polo events of 2023 Monday.
Wyo Ag defeated Clearwater/San Pedro 5-3 in a rainy game. The MVP was Caitlin Dix of Wyo Ag and the best playing pony for “Modelo” played by Dix.
The Margarita League Don King Tournament Finals were also played. Green defeated White over the three-day tournament on goals. The MVP was Christina Cantu for the White team and the best playing pony was “Poppy” owned by Megan Flynn and played by Polly Burge.