SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted Don King Days as it served as the last polo events of 2023 Monday.

Wyo Ag defeated Clearwater/San Pedro 5-3 in a rainy game. The MVP was Caitlin Dix of Wyo Ag and the best playing pony for “Modelo” played by Dix.

