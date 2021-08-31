BIG HORN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted the Morton Buildings Cup Sunday.
The game was won by Bistro 307/Coca-Cola 6-4.5 over Big Horn Beverage/San Pedro Ranch. Carter Nix of Big Horn Beverage/San Pedro Ranch earned the Most Valuable Player award. The Best Playing Pony was Joe Fitzsimons’s Zenaida.
The club was originally supposed to hold the XL Tire-Rama Blowout at 1 p.m., but it was postponed to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The annual Don King Days Tournament began with the Morton Buildings Cup Sunday and continues through next Monday. Big Horn Polo will play three games — at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. — Wednesday and Friday. The finals will be held next week.
Admission is free Wednesday and Friday, but there will be a charge Sunday and Monday.