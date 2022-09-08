BIG HORN — The beginner/intermediate polo leagues at the Big Horn Club held their Don King Days tournament Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday morning, Century 21 defeated Java Moon in the Margarita League B. The winning team was played by Shelby Vandenbrink, Isaac Tussey, Brittany Leafe and Kayla Graves. Vandenbrink was named the MVP and the best playing pony was “Bay” played by Kristen Allen.
On Monday three teams in the Margarita League A played a round robin tournament. Impact Auto Body won the day. Impact Auto Body was played by Robin Johnson, Gretchen Schumacher, Jamie Gorsich and Tina Scherer. In second place was Big Horn Polo Club, who edged out WYTX Cattle Co. LLC in third place. The MVP was Shea Fogarty of Big Horn Polo Club. The best playing pony was “Stevie” played by Larae Burtenshaw of Big Horn Polo Club.