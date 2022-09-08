07-30-2020 Polo Mallets_ES 001.jpg
Polo riders use a varitey of different mallets depending on their style of play, the size of the horse they are riding and the role they are going to play on the field.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

 BIG HORN — The beginner/intermediate polo leagues at the Big Horn Club held their Don King Days tournament Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday morning, Century 21 defeated Java Moon in the Margarita League B. The winning team was played by Shelby Vandenbrink, Isaac Tussey, Brittany Leafe and Kayla Graves. Vandenbrink was named the MVP and the best playing pony was “Bay” played by Kristen Allen.

