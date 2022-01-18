SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Lanes hosted this month’s Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tournament Sunday. Forty-seven bowlers from Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming participated.
Dan Dolan of Billings beat Robert Brown of Wapiti 237-210 in the challenge championship match. Dolan won $335, and Brown pocketed $295 as runner-up.
The tournament included three competitors from Sheridan: Curt Macha, Ken Carcich, Dave Oleson. Macha placed seventh. Carcich took 15th. Oleson finished 18th.
The next Double Nickel event takes place Feb. 20 at Rose City Lanes in Lovell. There will be two shifts of qualifying, with shift times at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift, which is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the tournament, was filled by the end of the Sheridan tournament Sunday.
Anyone planning to attend the next tournament should contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a spot.