CODY — Fifty bowlers from Wyoming and Montana competed in the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association’s November tournament in Cody last weekend.
Robert Brown of Wapiti defeated Dan Dolan of Billings 244-166 in the challenge championship match to win $275. Dolan took home $240.
Three competitors from Sheridan — Curt Macha, Will Powers and Steve Kennedy — bowled at the event. Macha, who placed fifth, was the highest local finisher.
Double Nickel will host its next tournament Dec. 19 at Evergreen Lanes in Forsyth, Montana. There will be two shifts of qualifying times at 9 and 11 a.m. To enter, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com. Competitors must turn 55 years old by April to be age-eligible.