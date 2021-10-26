BILLINGS, Mont. — Sixty bowlers from Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota competed in the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association event Sunday at Fireside Lanes in Billings, Montana.
Scott Gasser of Billings won his first Double Nickel Championship 191-175 in a challenge championship match against John Whitaker of Roundup, Montana. Gasser claimed $340 in prize money, and Whitaker took home $260.
Sheridan’s Will Powers placed 30th.
The next tournament will take place Sunday, Nov. 21 at Super Bowl in Cody. There will be two shifts of qualifying starting at 9 and 11 a.m. The event will permit only bowlers 55 and older. If individuals want to register for the tournament, contact Dave Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a spot.