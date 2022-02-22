SHERIDAN — The Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association hosted its February tournament Sunday at Rose City Lanes in Lovell. Forty-six bowlers from North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming competed.
Robert Brown of Wapati defeated John Whitaker 227-202 to win the championship match. Brown pocketed $200 and Whitaker took home $180.
Leo Miller of Gillette bowled the high game of 287. Forrest Cole of Lander was the top qualifier, putting up 923 in four games.
The next tournament is set for March 20 at Treasure Lanes in Livingston, Montana. There will be two shifts of qualifying — one at 9 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. — and the second is already full. Contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a spot in the event.