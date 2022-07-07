SHERIDAN — Traveling all around Wyoming, the Troopers and Jets have made a name for themselves in the Sheridan community. Several individuals such as Avon Barney and Frankie Maestri have gone to lengths to help their teams by participating in both groups.
Barney, a pitcher, brings his all to every practice he attends. He has dedicated most of his life to the sport of baseball, growing up on the field.
“Avon works really hard and he is really competitive,” Jets head coach Austin Cowen said. “He is one of the nicest kids off of the field.”
Even though Cowen has not known Barney for a long period of time, he has noticed a lot of progression for the local athlete. He has seen a great deal of consistency and focus from day to day. Cowen said he is excited to see what Barney’s future holds due to that drive.
Similar to Cowen’s comments, Troopers head coach Ben Phillips also sees a lot of potential in Barney.
“He is really effective when he throws strikes,” Phillips said. “He has a really good arm angle.”
He also sees a maturity in Barney far beyond his years.
Barney is only a sophomore, meaning he has a lot of time to perfect his technique before he graduates. He has set his sights to continue playing baseball beyond high school; however, where that will occur is undecided.
“I love the game,” Barney said. “I enjoy playing with my amazing teammates. I do not see myself stopping in the near future.”
In addition to baseball, Barney also plays football and basketball.
Between the Jets and the Troopers, Barney focuses his attention mainly on the Jets due to the increased playing time he can gain.
He started out pitching for the Troopers and hitting for the Jets; however, he has progressed into just playing for the Jets recently.
Another prominent figure that is moving up in the ranks is upcoming junior Frankie Maestri.
He normally plays for the Jets; however, whenever there are not enough players, he will play up with the Troopers and pitch for the team.
Maestri has been playing baseball for his entire life, starting with his father’s involvement in baseball.
“I get to play more baseball and when I go up I get to be with all of the seniors,” Maestri said of playing with both teams. “They are a really good group of guys and I really just love playing with them.”
Despite injuries, Maestri is able to push through and still be a part of the team. Recently, he broke his nose in a game when a ground ball hit a lump of dirt and shot up to hit him in the face. Maestri sat out the next game; however, he recovered quickly to get back to the sport he loves.
Riley Green, an upcoming junior, has also been playing baseball from a very young age. He first started playing as a result of his parent’s push to try the sport. Since then, he has grown to love baseball from all angles. Currently, he plays left field and center field, also occasionally pitching.
Although Green is not officially a member of both the Troopers and the Jets, he has high hopes he will progress to that level next year.
“Moving up would allow me to go against better competition and have more opportunities,” he said.
Typically, both the Troopers and the Jets have several games every week along with practices, making their schedules busy. Individuals that play on both teams dedicate even more time, making for a busy summer.
For a full schedule of games, see the Sheridan Legion Baseball Facebook page.