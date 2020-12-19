SHERIDAN — For the kid who started playing tackle football when he was 5 years old, idolized Peyton Manning and always threw the football and ran routes in the street after school, signing to play collegiately at Dickinson State University has been a dream realized.
“It’s always been my dream,” Sheridan High School senior Kyle Meinecke said. “... Yeah, it’s pretty surreal that we’re here now.”
“We are thrilled for him,” mother Jalie Meinecke added. “This is his dream, and we just tried to support that. We have no reservations about sending him to Dickinson. We were so impressed.”
Meinecke decided to sign his National Letter of Intent to play with Dickinson because the Blue Hawks’ program mimics the Broncs’ culture. Not only does the college boast impressive football facilities and a history of conference championships, but the community supports the team and the coaching staff values their football players’ development as athletes and men.
“At this level, we’re not going to play in the NFL, and I know that,” Meinecke said. “So I wanted to go somewhere where I can also get a good education and be mentored by good men in the program.”
The wide receiver/defensive back completed an overnight visit at the Blue Hawks’ campus a couple weeks ago and committed on the spot, saying he felt comfortable and at home in Dickinson, North Dakota.
The five-hour trip in early December came after Meinecke sent emails to several schools including a highlight reel he and SHS head football coach Jeff Mowry put together. Meinecke received several emails of interest in return but sought an extension of Sheridan football’s culture and found that with Dickinson, which is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, an entity similar to the NCAA but for smaller colleges and universities.
“When I went to Dickinson, immediately it was a standout,” Meinecke said. “It was heads above the rest of the other schools I talked to.”
Meinecke will join 2016 Sheridan graduate, quarterback Drew Boedecker who led the Blue Hawks to an undefeated season and their sixth North Star Athletic Association conference championship this year. The two Broncs never played together during high school, but Meinecke found it helpful to talk with Boedecker, who made the transition from Sheridan to North Dakota several years ago and studies education, as well.
Team-first mentalities stand out to Mowry as a striking similarity between Boedecker and Meinecke. Sheridan’s head football coach has witnessed Meinecke grow into a mature young man who understands life is about more than football while becoming a football player driven by his “yes sir” attitude.
“Whatever you asked him to do for the team, he did it,” Mowry said. “It’s all about the name on the front of the jersey, the Broncs or Dickinson State. It’s not about the name on the back of it.”
Meinecke finished as the second-best Broncs receiver with 272 yards this season, averaging 24.7 yards per game and 15.1 yards per reception. Mowry said he wishes he had gotten Meinecke the ball more, as the tight end understands the game of football and excelled once he had the ball in his hands. Yet Meinecke’s performance earned him first-team honors from the Wyoming Coaches Association as a tight end and defensive back for 2020.
Throwing with Boedecker, finding bird hunting spots in North Dakota and studying to become a high school history teacher while earning his coaching endorsement excites Meinecke’s inner 5-year-old.