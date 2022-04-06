SHERIDAN — At 5:35 p.m. Tuesday — 80 minutes after Sheridan Troopers practice began — Carter Dubberley strolled quietly onto Ernie Rotellini Field.
“Nice of you to show up, boy,” teammate Brock Steel said as Dubberley bumped shoulders with him as he walked by.
“’Bout time,” another teammate yelled from the dugout.
Dubberley had an excuse, though — one most of his teammates won’t have for at least another year. He was stuck in a late-afternoon class at Sheridan College.
“I’m studying ecology,” said Dubberley, an 18-year-old freshman. “I got done at 5:15, and I hustled down here to get a (bullpen session) in and do some conditioning. I had fish and wildlife management class.”
Dubberley and Hunter Stone remained just below the age limit to be eligible to play for the AA Troopers this year as post-high school players. Stone, 19, thought about starting college, but because he wanted to suit up for one more baseball campaign, he postponed his studies. He currently works at a nearby ranch.
This is their last season with the Sheridan American Legion team. It’s year six for Dubberley, year four for Stone. Current University of Wyoming freshman Dalton Nelson will rejoin them in May after his semester wraps up.
Stone never harbored any hesitation about returning for the 2022 season.
“Talking with everyone, they’re like, ‘Play as long as you can,’ especially with how fun this sport is,” he said.
Dubberley was different. After the Troopers’ 2021 season ended in heartbreak when they were bounced from the state tournament before the championship game, he went through multiple months of thinking he wasn’t going to give it one more go.
He fought through a broken left wrist for the entirety of last season, even tweaking his swing and throwing motion to lessen the pain. He didn’t know it was broken. He had fractured it while playing basketball for Sheridan High School in February 2021 and got it X-rayed, but the injury didn’t show up on the scan.
After months of it continuing to hurt, Dubberley went for another X-ray last fall. This time, the break appeared. He wore a cast for more than a month and rehabbed for longer. He was 100% cleared for baseball activities Tuesday morning.
He decided he was going to return to the Troopers, oddly enough, around the time of the second X-ray. Same reason as Stone:
“I’m not going to be able to play when I’m 40 years old,’ Dubberley said, ‘so I might as well take advantage of the opportunities that I have.”
He doesn’t see his teammates, some of his best friends, at school every day like he used to, so that factored into it, as well.
The Troopers convened for their first official practice of the season Monday. They lost only three players from last year’s squad that went 43-23. All seven of their All-State honorees, including Dubberley, Stone and Nelson, are back.
Dubberley — a pitcher, first basemen and center fielder — hit .328, stole a team-high 41 bases and hurled a 2.78 earned run average last year, even with a broken bone in his arm. Stone, who pitches and patrols the outfield, racked up a team-best seven wins from the mound and drove in 30 runs. Nelson batted .343 with 39 RBI while catching, pitching and playing right field.
“I’m excited,” Stone said. “I’m really excited, actually … We have a great team this year. It’s more of a brotherhood.”
Stone wasn’t tardy to practice Tuesday. Dubberley said it might be tough for him to arrive on time on Tuesdays and Thursdays lest his professor release him from class early.
Stone fielded ground balls and threw a bullpen session. He jogged and did abdominal exercises. Dubberley pitched and took batting practice — his first swings since July and his best in at least a year and a half, he said.
They were the last to leave.