BIG HORN — Tyler Hanson had fun Saturday.
He admitted so after his Tongue River Eagles beat the Big Horn Rams 76-66 at Big Horn High School. He enjoyed watching the shooting showcase Tongue River put on during the second quarter, and it’s always exciting to knock off a rival, he said.
But that might be an oversimplification. The Eagles endured some stressful moments.
The Rams’ big man, Toby Schons, dropped 26 points and dominated in the paint for stretches of the final three quarters. And the Eagles bumped their lead to double digits in the second quarter, but Big Horn hung around and gave itself a chance in the fourth. Tongue River had to convert several free throws in the final minutes to secure the victory.
“Just a good, hard-fought win,” Hanson, TR’s head coach, said. “We didn’t expect anything less. It’s a conference game, conference rival. It always has a little bit of a different feel to it. But I was proud of our resilience, especially with pressure mounting at the end.”
Though the Eagles scored first, Big Horn led for more than five of the eight minutes in the first quarter. Tongue River closed the gap toward the end, dragging an 11-10 advantage into the second.
That’s when the run happened.
Down 14-13 two minutes into the second, the Eagles dropped 12 straight points to take the lead and boost it to double digits for the first time. Tongue River sniped four 3-pointers in the second quarter after not making a single one in the first.
“You have to just go into it knowing you’re going to make (the shot),” said Nate Guimond, who made two of the four. “You have to be confident. That’s really what it takes.”
The Rams soon joined the scoring party, trying to keep up, but the Eagles led 40-30 at halftime.
“A couple of their guys hit threes that we didn’t anticipate,” Big Horn head coach Cody Ball said. “We looked at their season percentages. They were shooting 29% from three the whole year. We had certain guys that we weren’t going to run at, and a couple of those guys hit … Those shots hurt us.”
Ball and the Rams talked about their 3-point defense at halftime and adjusted for the second half. They allowed only one the rest of the game.
The teams each scored 36 points in the second half. Tongue River inflated its lead to as high as 15 points, but Big Horn chopped it to as low as seven.
With the Rams in foul trouble, the Eagles spent much of the game’s final three minutes at the free-throw line. Tongue River attempted 22 free throws during that period and made enough — nine — to survive any Big Horn comeback attempt.
Final: Tongue River 76, Big Horn 66.
“If we get some free-throw rebounds when we should’ve, we’re right there,” Ball said. “We would’ve had a chance.”
The Eagles’ second-quarter run proved to be a huge factor because of the even second-half play.
“They’re just a fun group to watch,” Hanson said. “They’re so unselfish. That’s the nice thing. You could have a dude hit a couple in a row, then he has a defender close out hard on him, and he’ll make one more pass to another guy who’s even more open. And he might nail that one. In the second quarter, it felt like we were nailing that one.”
Garrett Ostler tallied 16 points to lead Tongue River. Schons’ 26 points were double any other Ram’s total.
The Eagles and Big Horn will face each other at least once more this season — on Feb. 3.
As for their next games, the Rams will host Moorcroft at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tongue River will face Burlington at home at 6 p.m. Friday.