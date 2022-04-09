DAYTON — In two weeks, Tongue River has done it twice.
After winning the boys and girls team titles at the first meet of their season last weekend in Greybull, the Eagles and Lady Eagles repeated at their second meet — their own Tongue River Invitational on Friday. The Eagles scored 256 points, and the Lady Eagles had 230 to pace the five-team field.
Big Horn took second on the boys and girls sides with 209 and 125 points, respectively. Arvada-Clearmont also participated but did not record any points.
“I saw a lot of promise,” Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said. “I’m very pleased with the entirety of the team. The kids are working hard.”
Last year, the Eagles placed third at the 2A state meet while the Lady Eagles claimed their first championship since 1988. The roster number has grown from the high 30s last season to 46 this spring. And it’s a who’s who of Eagle athletes.
“It feels like the same team (as last year) but the 2.0 version,” senior Garrett Ostler said. “It’s better. We have better athletes, stronger athletes, and we have more athletes. All of those things help.”
Ostler, Eli Cummins and Colter Hanft star on the Eagles’ basketball team. Carleigh Reish and Katy Kalasinsky led their volleyball team into the state tournament. Maddy Hill captured an individual state title in cross-country. Jacob Knobloch is committed to play college football in the fall, and so on.
All of those high-schoolers also compete on the track and field team.
“I have to give a lot of credit to the other head coaches in the building from basketball to wrestling to cross-country,” Hanson said. “They all have encouraged kids to do track and have been really supportive of the program. I think that’s why our numbers are up.”
Those coaches were all there Friday, too. Boys basketball coach Tyler Hanson raked the long jump pit. Girls basketball coach Amanda Cummins kept track of race times. Cross-country coach Laine Parish offered pointers to the distance runners. Steve Hanson also serves as the activities director and head football coach.
“Managing expectations is kind of a big deal right now for us because we do have a very talented squad and we know it,” Hanson said. “We’re very veteran-heavy. Even our juniors have run a lot of track. Our seniors have run a lot of track. We’re being mindful of peaking at the right time. We know where we want to finish. But we have to be very smart about the process to get there. It’s not going to just fall in our lap.”
They’re also experimenting. Ostler, even as a senior, tried multiple new events Friday to work on different techniques. He liked the 800-meter run enough, he might just stick with it. Tongue River has that luxury.
Friday was the Eagles’ only home meet of the season. Thursday, they head to Big Horn for a rivalry dual with the Rams.
“It’s just nice to have some of these little meets earlier to perfect the skills,” Ostler said.